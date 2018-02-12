- Real Madrid
- Paris Saint-Germain
- 14/02
Champions League - Achtste finales (heen) 14/02/2018 20:45
Cristiano Ronaldo kijkt uit naar de match tegen PSG.
- Deze clash tussen Real Madrid en PSG kan bepalend zijn voor ons hele seizoen. Cristiano Ronaldo 14:45 ◀
- Cristiano Ronaldo stond een hele tijd droog bij Real, maar de voorbije matchen scoort hij opnieuw vlot. Hij kijkt uit naar de confrontatie met PSG. "We nemen het op tegen een goede ploeg met fantastische spelers. We hebben veel respect voor PSG. Maar wij hebben ook al laten zien dat we een zeer sterke en ervaren groep zijn." 14:42 ◀
- In de competitie beleeft Real Madrid geen al te best seizoen. Het heeft al een haast onoverbrugbare kloof van 17 punten op Barcelona. PSG daarentegen walst door de Franse competitie. Het staat ruim aan de leiding. 14:40 ◀
- Kraker tussen Real en PSG Real Madrid en PSG hebben beide hun zinnen gezet op de Champions League, maar een ploeg zal al sneuvelen in de achtste finales. De heenmatch wordt in Spanje gespeeld. Wie komt er het best uit de eerste confrontatie? 14:38 ◀
Champions League | Achtste finales (heen) < >
|Sevilla
|21/02
|Manchester United
|Real Madrid
|14/02
|Paris Saint-Germain
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|21/02
|AS Roma
|Chelsea
|20/02
|Barcelona
|FC Bayern München
|20/02
|Besiktas
|Juventus
|13/02
|Tottenham Hotspur
|FC Basel
|13/02
|Manchester City
|FC Porto
|14/02
|Liverpool
Matchinfo
