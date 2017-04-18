- AS Monaco
- …
-
- Borussia Dortmund
- …
-
- 19/04
- heenwedstrijd 3-2
Champions League - kwartfinales (terug) 19/04/2017 20:45
AS Monaco verdedigt in eigen huis een 2-3-voorsprong.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
📸 Dernière séance avant #ASMBVB !!! #UCL pic.twitter.com/Pr23ytLunB— AS MONACO 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) 18 april 2017
-
👍 🇮🇩 The team has arrived safely in Monaco #asmbvb #UCL https://t.co/b5SVI7SPcz pic.twitter.com/1pPjzxVAkX— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 18 april 2017
- Geen Fabinho, Reus keert terug AS Monaco moet het in de terugwedstrijd doen zonder sterkhouder Fabinho. De middenvelder is geschorst. De laatste keer dat Fabinho niet speelde, verloor Monaco met 4-1 van PSG. Bij Dortmund keert Marco Reus terug van blessure. Marc Bartra is nog altijd geblesseerd. 17:45 ◀
- Heeft Dortmund de aanslag al verteerd? Dortmund verloor vorige week op eigen veld van AS Monaco met 2-3. Ondanks de aanslag op de Dortmund-bus, werd de terugwedstrijd nog gered dankzij een late aansluitingstreffer van Kagawa. Is Dortmund al van de schok hersteld en kan het doorstoten? Volg het hier morgenavond, om 20.45u! 17:41 ◀
- Vooraf 17:31 ◀
- Opstelling Borussia Dortmund Roman Bürki, Lukasz Piszczek, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sven Bender, Marcel Schmelzer, Gonzalo Castro, Julian Weigl, Raphaël Guerreiro, Ousmane Dembélé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marco Reus ◀
- Opstelling AS Monaco Danijel Subašic, Almamy Touré, Kamil Glik, Jemerson, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, João Moutinho, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Thomas Lemar, Radamel Falcao, Kylian Mbappé ◀
Champions League | kwartfinales (terug) <
|AS Monaco
|19/04
|Borussia Dortmund
|Barcelona
|19/04
|Juventus
Matchinfo
|AS Monaco
|Borussia Dortmund
|1
|Subašic
|38
|Bürki
|38
|Touré
|26
|Piszczek
|25
|Glik
|25
|Papastathopoulos
|5
|Jemerson
|6
|S. Bender
|23
|B. Mendy
|29
|Schmelzer
|10
|Silva
|27
|Castro
|8
|Moutinho
|33
|Weigl
|14
|Bakayoko
|13
|Guerreiro
|27
|Lemar
|7
|Dembélé
|9
|Falcao
|17
|P. Aubameyang
|29
|Mbappé
|11
|Reus
|trainer
|Leonardo Jardim
|Thomas Tuchel
Groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Arsenal
|6
|4
|0
|2
|18
|6
|12
|14
|2
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|3
|0
|3
|13
|7
|6
|12
|3
|Loedogorets
|6
|0
|3
|3
|6
|15
|-9
|3
|4
|FC Basel
|6
|0
|4
|2
|3
|12
|-9
|2
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Napoli
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|8
|3
|11
|2
|Benfica
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|10
|0
|8
|3
|Besiktas
|6
|1
|1
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|7
|4
|Dinamo Kiev
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|6
|2
|5
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|5
|1
|0
|20
|4
|16
|15
|2
|Manchester City
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|10
|2
|9
|3
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|12
|-7
|5
|4
|Celtic
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|16
|-11
|3
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Atlético Madrid
|6
|5
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|15
|2
|Bayern München
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|6
|8
|12
|3
|FK Rostov
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|12
|-6
|5
|4
|PSV
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|2
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Monaco
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|11
|2
|Bayer Leverkusen
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|4
|CSKA Moskou
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|4
|0
|2
|21
|9
|12
|14
|2
|Real Madrid
|6
|3
|0
|3
|16
|10
|6
|12
|3
|Legia Warschau
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|24
|-15
|4
|4
|Sporting CP
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|8
|-3
|3
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Leicester City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|13
|2
|FC Porto
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|3
|6
|11
|3
|FC Kopenhagen
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|2
|5
|9
|4
|Club Brugge
|6
|0
|6
|0
|2
|14
|-12
|0
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Juventus
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|2
|9
|14
|2
|Sevilla
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|3
|4
|11
|3
|Olympique Lyon
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|3
|2
|8
|4
|Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|15
|-15
|0