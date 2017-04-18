Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} AS Monaco
19/04
heenwedstrijd 3-2
Champions League - kwartfinales (terug) 19/04/2017 20:45
  • AS Monaco verdedigt in eigen huis een 2-3-voorsprong.

AS Monaco verdedigt in eigen huis een 2-3-voorsprong.

  • Geen Fabinho, Reus keert terug AS Monaco moet het in de terugwedstrijd doen zonder sterkhouder Fabinho. De middenvelder is geschorst. De laatste keer dat Fabinho niet speelde, verloor Monaco met 4-1 van PSG. Bij Dortmund keert Marco Reus terug van blessure. Marc Bartra is nog altijd geblesseerd. 17:45
  • Heeft Dortmund de aanslag al verteerd? Dortmund verloor vorige week op eigen veld van AS Monaco met 2-3. Ondanks de aanslag op de Dortmund-bus, werd de terugwedstrijd nog gered dankzij een late aansluitingstreffer van Kagawa. Is Dortmund al van de schok hersteld en kan het doorstoten? Volg het hier morgenavond, om 20.45u! 17:41
  • Opstelling Borussia Dortmund Roman Bürki, Lukasz Piszczek, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Sven Bender, Marcel Schmelzer, Gonzalo Castro, Julian Weigl, Raphaël Guerreiro, Ousmane Dembélé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marco Reus
  • Opstelling AS Monaco Danijel Subašic, Almamy Touré, Kamil Glik, Jemerson, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, João Moutinho, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Thomas Lemar, Radamel Falcao, Kylian Mbappé
 

Champions League  |  kwartfinales (terug)

AS Monaco 19/04 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 19/04 Juventus

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Damir Skomina
  • stadion: Stade Louis II
AS Monaco Borussia Dortmund
1 Subašic 38 Bürki
38 Touré 26 Piszczek
25 Glik 25 Papastathopoulos
5 Jemerson 6 S. Bender
23 B. Mendy 29 Schmelzer
10 Silva 27 Castro
8 Moutinho 33 Weigl
14 Bakayoko 13 Guerreiro
27 Lemar 7 Dembélé
9 Falcao 17 P. Aubameyang
29 Mbappé 11 Reus
trainer
  Leonardo Jardim   Thomas Tuchel

Groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Arsenal 6 4 0 2 18 6 12 14
2 Paris Saint-Germain 6 3 0 3 13 7 6 12
3 Loedogorets 6 0 3 3 6 15 -9 3
4 FC Basel 6 0 4 2 3 12 -9 2

Groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Napoli 6 3 1 2 11 8 3 11
2 Benfica 6 2 2 2 10 10 0 8
3 Besiktas 6 1 1 4 9 14 -5 7
4 Dinamo Kiev 6 1 3 2 8 6 2 5

Groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 6 5 1 0 20 4 16 15
2 Manchester City 6 2 1 3 12 10 2 9
3 Borussia Mönchengladbach 6 1 3 2 5 12 -7 5
4 Celtic 6 0 3 3 5 16 -11 3

Groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Atlético Madrid 6 5 1 0 7 2 5 15
2 Bayern München 6 4 2 0 14 6 8 12
3 FK Rostov 6 1 3 2 6 12 -6 5
4 PSV 6 0 4 2 4 11 -7 2

Groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Monaco 6 3 1 2 9 7 2 11
2 Bayer Leverkusen 6 2 0 4 8 4 4 10
3 Tottenham Hotspur 6 2 3 1 6 6 0 7
4 CSKA Moskou 6 0 3 3 5 11 -6 3

Groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Borussia Dortmund 6 4 0 2 21 9 12 14
2 Real Madrid 6 3 0 3 16 10 6 12
3 Legia Warschau 6 1 4 1 9 24 -15 4
4 Sporting CP 6 1 5 0 5 8 -3 3

Groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Leicester City 6 4 1 1 7 6 1 13
2 FC Porto 6 3 1 2 9 3 6 11
3 FC Kopenhagen 6 2 1 3 7 2 5 9
4 Club Brugge 6 0 6 0 2 14 -12 0

Groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Juventus 6 4 0 2 11 2 9 14
2 Sevilla 6 3 1 2 7 3 4 11
3 Olympique Lyon 6 2 2 2 5 3 2 8
4 Dinamo Zagreb 6 0 6 0 0 15 -15 0