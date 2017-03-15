- AS Monaco
- Manchester City
- 20:45
- heenwedstrijd 3-5
Falcao was in Manchester een gesel voor City.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
- Uitverkocht stadion Het Stade Louis II in Monaco is aan het vollopen. Voor het eerst in 2 jaar is het stadion uitverkocht, dat betekent 18.000 toeschouwers. 20:31 ◀
- Jubileum voor Guardiola en Silva Er lopen twee feestvarkens rond bij Manchester City vandaag. Voor Guardiola is het de 100e Europese wedstrijd als coach en David Silva speelt zijn 50e duel in de Champions League. 20:27 ◀
-
Pep joins the 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ club tonight having managed a century of European games! 👏🏻 #mcfc pic.twitter.com/4zIOZrZmXW— Manchester City (@ManCity) 15 maart 2017
The captain is all set to make his 5️⃣0️⃣th appearance in the #UCL tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/gUkvjTG10F— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 15 maart 2017
-
Kamil Glik is geschorst voor deze match:20:26 ◀
Allez asmonaco @ Stade Louis II https://t.co/dBXyC85EDO— Kamil Glik (@kamilglik25) 15 maart 2017
-
Nabil Dirar zit op de bank bij Monaco:20:20 ◀
📸 @DirarN ! #ASMMCI #JustBelieve pic.twitter.com/Z3LF9bG4sV— AS MONACO 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) 15 maart 2017
- Een heupblessure houdt Falcao uit het elftal. Hij doorstond een late test niet. Zijn plaats voorin wordt ingenomen door Valère Germain. 20:18 ◀
-
Rio Ferdinand on Radamel Falcao: "It's a shame. You want to see the best players playing and he is certainly one of the best." pic.twitter.com/mApJzAyR90— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) March 15, 2017
-
Here's how they will line up in Monaco 📄 #UCL pic.twitter.com/9xWXapKRvE— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) 15 maart 2017
-
⚠️ @FALCAO est forfait pour cette rencontre. #ASMMCI. pic.twitter.com/LJmmZ4KYhQ— AS MONACO 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) 15 maart 2017
- Zware klap voor Monaco Monaco moet het vanavond doen zonder Radamel Falcao. De Colombiaanse spits is niet fit. "Hij zal zelfs niet op de bank zitten", zegt Monaco-coach Jardim. Falcao scoorde 2 keer in de heenmatch en zat al aan 4 goals in de hele CL-campagne. Een aderlating voor Monaco. 19:56 ◀
-
Radamel Falcao has scored 22 goals in 29 games across all competitions for Monaco this season, including two against Man City.— Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2017
Huge miss. pic.twitter.com/C7VoTB3m38
- De Bruyne in de basis City-coach Guardiola heeft plaats voor één Belg in zijn elftal: Kevin De Bruyne. De Rode Duivel vormt met Silva en Fernandinho het hart van het lichtblauwe middenveld. Vincent Kompany staat niet op het wedstrijdblad en ontbreekt dus bij City. 19:42 ◀
-
TEAM NEWS | Here’s how City line-up tonight! #monacovcity #mcfc pic.twitter.com/ld6v0LOudF— Manchester City (@ManCity) 15 maart 2017
- 19:26 ◀
-
🔵⚪️ HERE WE GO!! 🔵⚪️— Manchester City (@ManCity) 15 maart 2017
⚽️ v AS Monaco
🏆 #UCL
📍 Stade Louis II
🕒 19:45 UK
👉 #monacovcity
💻 https://t.co/rZ9mZkWgiE
👻 mancityofficial pic.twitter.com/k7IpuDgjRo
-
💫 Champions League matchday !!!!!! #ASMMCI #JustBelieve— AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) 15 maart 2017
⌚️ 8.45 pm
🏆 @ChampionsLeague
📌 Louis-II
🆚 @ManCity
👻 as-monaco pic.twitter.com/gXIb7jQFXl
- Vanavond Monaco-Manchester City Manchester City verdedigt uit bij Monaco een 5-3-voorsprong uit de heenmatch. Komen De Bruyne en co nog in de problemen? 17:59 ◀
- Vooraf 17:56 ◀
- Opstelling Manchester City Willy Caballero, Bacary Sagna, John Stones, Aleksandar Kolarov, Gaël Clichy, David Silva, Fernandinho, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Agüero, Leroy Sané ◀
- Opstelling AS Monaco Danijel Subašic, Djibril Sidibé, Andrea Raggi, Jemerson, Benjamin Mendy, Fabinho, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Thomas Lemar, Bernardo Silva, Valère Germain, Kylian Mbappé ◀
Champions League | 1/8e finales (terug)
|AS Monaco
|20:45
|Manchester City
|Atlético Madrid
|20:45
|Bayer Leverkusen
Matchinfo
|AS Monaco
|Manchester City
|1
|Subašic
|13
|Caballero
|19
|Sidibé
|3
|Sagna
|24
|Raggi
|24
|Stones
|5
|Jemerson
|11
|Kolarov
|23
|B. Mendy
|22
|Clichy
|2
|Fabinho
|21
|Silva
|14
|Bakayoko
|25
|Fernandinho
|27
|Lemar
|17
|De Bruyne
|10
|Silva
|7
|Sterling
|18
|Germain
|10
|Agüero
|29
|Mbappé
|19
|Sané
|wisselspelers
|6
|Jorge
|1
|Bravo
|7
|Dirar
|5
|Zabaleta
|8
|Moutinho
|15
|Navas
|16
|De Sanctis
|18
|Delph
|33
|Cardona
|30
|Otamendi
|34
|Diallo
|42
|Y. Touré
|38
|Touré
|72
|Iheanacho
|trainer
|Leonardo Jardim
|Josep Guardiola
