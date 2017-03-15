Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} AS Monaco
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Manchester City
20:45
heenwedstrijd 3-5
Champions League - 1/8e finales (terug) 15/03/2017 20:45
  • Falcao was in Manchester een gesel voor City.

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Gianluca Rocchi
  • stadion: Stade Louis II
AS Monaco Manchester City
1 Subašic 13 Caballero
19 Sidibé 3 Sagna
24 Raggi 24 Stones
5 Jemerson 11 Kolarov
23 B. Mendy 22 Clichy
2 Fabinho 21 Silva
14 Bakayoko 25 Fernandinho
27 Lemar 17 De Bruyne
10 Silva 7 Sterling
18 Germain 10 Agüero
29 Mbappé 19 Sané
wisselspelers
6 Jorge 1 Bravo
7 Dirar 5 Zabaleta
8 Moutinho 15 Navas
16 De Sanctis 18 Delph
33 Cardona 30 Otamendi
34 Diallo 42 Y. Touré
38 Touré 72 Iheanacho
trainer
  Leonardo Jardim   Josep Guardiola

Groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Arsenal 6 4 0 2 18 6 12 14
2 Paris Saint-Germain 6 3 0 3 13 7 6 12
3 Loedogorets 6 0 3 3 6 15 -9 3
4 FC Basel 6 0 4 2 3 12 -9 2

Groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Napoli 6 3 1 2 11 8 3 11
2 Benfica 6 2 2 2 10 10 0 8
3 Besiktas 6 1 1 4 9 14 -5 7
4 Dinamo Kiev 6 1 3 2 8 6 2 5

Groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 6 5 1 0 20 4 16 15
2 Manchester City 6 2 1 3 12 10 2 9
3 Borussia Mönchengladbach 6 1 3 2 5 12 -7 5
4 Celtic 6 0 3 3 5 16 -11 3

Groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Atlético Madrid 6 5 1 0 7 2 5 15
2 Bayern München 6 4 2 0 14 6 8 12
3 FK Rostov 6 1 3 2 6 12 -6 5
4 PSV 6 0 4 2 4 11 -7 2

Groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Monaco 6 3 1 2 9 7 2 11
2 Bayer Leverkusen 6 2 0 4 8 4 4 10
3 Tottenham Hotspur 6 2 3 1 6 6 0 7
4 CSKA Moskou 6 0 3 3 5 11 -6 3

Groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Borussia Dortmund 6 4 0 2 21 9 12 14
2 Real Madrid 6 3 0 3 16 10 6 12
3 Legia Warschau 6 1 4 1 9 24 -15 4
4 Sporting CP 6 1 5 0 5 8 -3 3

Groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Leicester City 6 4 1 1 7 6 1 13
2 FC Porto 6 3 1 2 9 3 6 11
3 FC Kopenhagen 6 2 1 3 7 2 5 9
4 Club Brugge 6 0 6 0 2 14 -12 0

Groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Juventus 6 4 0 2 11 2 9 14
2 Sevilla 6 3 1 2 7 3 4 11
3 Olympique Lyon 6 2 2 2 5 3 2 8
4 Dinamo Zagreb 6 0 6 0 0 15 -15 0