- Benfica
- …
-
- Borussia Dortmund
- …
-
- 14/02
Champions League - Achtste finales 14/02/2017 20:45
Götze zal ook morgen moeten toekijken.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
Götze trainde gisteren wel mee met Dortmund12:14 ◀
#BVB-Training der Reservisten läuft - mit @Schmelle29, @MarioGoetze und Lukasz #Piszczek. pic.twitter.com/weot0d4nTj— Florian Groeger (@RN_Florian) 12 februari 2017
- Götze nog niet fit Borussia Dortmund is zonder Mario Götze afgereisd naar Lissabon. De aanvallende middenvelder is nog niet helemaal hersteld van een spierblessure die hem ook al tegen Hertha en Darmstadt langs de kant hield. 12:12 ◀
-
✌️📷📱✍️ Autogramme für die Fans am @DortmundAirport // Autographs for the fans! #slbbvb #UCL pic.twitter.com/7hMerKZh5o— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) 13 februari 2017
- Heenmatch 1/8e finales Dinsdag staat er eindelijk weer Champions League-voetbal op het menu. Benfica ontvangt thuis Borussia Dortmund in zijn heenmatch van de 1/8e finales. Volg het verloop hier live vanaf 20.45u. 12:10 ◀
- Vooraf 12:08 ◀
- Opstelling Borussia Dortmund Roman Bürki, Lukasz Piszczek, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Marc Bartra, Marcel Schmelzer, Gonzalo Castro, Julian Weigl, Raphaël Guerreiro, Ousmane Dembélé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marco Reus ◀
- Opstelling Benfica Ederson, Nélson Semedo, Luisão, Victor Lindelöf, Eliseu, Eduardo Salvio, Ljubomir Fejsa, Pizzi, Franco Cervi, Jonas, Kostantinos Mitroglou ◀
Champions League | Achtste finales < >
|Benfica
|14/02
|Borussia Dortmund
|Paris Saint-Germain
|14/02
|Barcelona
Matchinfo
|Benfica
|Borussia Dortmund
|1
|Ederson
|38
|Bürki
|50
|Semedo
|26
|Piszczek
|4
|Luisão
|25
|Papastathopoulos
|14
|Lindelöf
|5
|Bartra
|19
|Eliseu
|29
|Schmelzer
|18
|Salvio
|27
|Castro
|5
|Fejsa
|33
|Weigl
|21
|Pizzi
|13
|Guerreiro
|22
|Cervi
|7
|Dembélé
|10
|Jonas
|17
|P. Aubameyang
|11
|Mitroglou
|11
|Reus
|trainer
|Rui Vitória
|Thomas Tuchel
Groep A
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Arsenal
|6
|4
|0
|2
|18
|6
|12
|14
|2
|Paris Saint-Germain
|6
|3
|0
|3
|13
|7
|6
|12
|3
|Loedogorets
|6
|0
|3
|3
|6
|15
|-9
|3
|4
|FC Basel
|6
|0
|4
|2
|3
|12
|-9
|2
Groep B
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Napoli
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|8
|3
|11
|2
|Benfica
|6
|2
|2
|2
|10
|10
|0
|8
|3
|Besiktas
|6
|1
|1
|4
|9
|14
|-5
|7
|4
|Dinamo Kiev
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|6
|2
|5
Groep C
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Barcelona
|6
|5
|1
|0
|20
|4
|16
|15
|2
|Manchester City
|6
|2
|1
|3
|12
|10
|2
|9
|3
|Borussia Mönchengladbach
|6
|1
|3
|2
|5
|12
|-7
|5
|4
|Celtic
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|16
|-11
|3
Groep D
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Atlético Madrid
|6
|5
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|15
|2
|Bayern München
|6
|4
|2
|0
|14
|6
|8
|12
|3
|FK Rostov
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|12
|-6
|5
|4
|PSV
|6
|0
|4
|2
|4
|11
|-7
|2
Groep E
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|AS Monaco
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|7
|2
|11
|2
|Bayer Leverkusen
|6
|2
|0
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|2
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|4
|CSKA Moskou
|6
|0
|3
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|3
Groep F
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|4
|0
|2
|21
|9
|12
|14
|2
|Real Madrid
|6
|3
|0
|3
|16
|10
|6
|12
|3
|Legia Warschau
|6
|1
|4
|1
|9
|24
|-15
|4
|4
|Sporting CP
|6
|1
|5
|0
|5
|8
|-3
|3
Groep G
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Leicester City
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|13
|2
|FC Porto
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|3
|6
|11
|3
|FC Kopenhagen
|6
|2
|1
|3
|7
|2
|5
|9
|4
|Club Brugge
|6
|0
|6
|0
|2
|14
|-12
|0
Groep H
|Ploeg
|M
|M+
|M-
|M=
|D+
|D-
|D+/-
|Ptn
|1
|Juventus
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|2
|9
|14
|2
|Sevilla
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|3
|4
|11
|3
|Olympique Lyon
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|3
|2
|8
|4
|Dinamo Zagreb
|6
|0
|6
|0
|0
|15
|-15
|0