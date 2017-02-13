Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Benfica
14/02
Champions League - Achtste finales 14/02/2017 20:45
Götze zal ook morgen moeten toekijken.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Götze trainde gisteren wel mee met Dortmund
    12:14
  • Götze nog niet fit Borussia Dortmund is zonder Mario Götze afgereisd naar Lissabon. De aanvallende middenvelder is nog niet helemaal hersteld van een spierblessure die hem ook al tegen Hertha en Darmstadt langs de kant hield. 12:12
  • 12:12
  • Heenmatch 1/8e finales Dinsdag staat er eindelijk weer Champions League-voetbal op het menu. Benfica ontvangt thuis Borussia Dortmund in zijn heenmatch van de 1/8e finales. Volg het verloop hier live vanaf 20.45u. 12:10
  • Vooraf 12:08
  • Opstelling Borussia Dortmund Roman Bürki, Lukasz Piszczek, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Marc Bartra, Marcel Schmelzer, Gonzalo Castro, Julian Weigl, Raphaël Guerreiro, Ousmane Dembélé, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marco Reus
  • Opstelling Benfica Ederson, Nélson Semedo, Luisão, Victor Lindelöf, Eliseu, Eduardo Salvio, Ljubomir Fejsa, Pizzi, Franco Cervi, Jonas, Kostantinos Mitroglou
 

Champions League  |  Achtste finales

Benfica 14/02 Borussia Dortmund
Paris Saint-Germain 14/02 Barcelona

Matchinfo

  • scheidsrechter: Nicola Rizzoli
  • stadion: Estádio da Luz
Benfica Borussia Dortmund
1 Ederson 38 Bürki
50 Semedo 26 Piszczek
4 Luisão 25 Papastathopoulos
14 Lindelöf 5 Bartra
19 Eliseu 29 Schmelzer
18 Salvio 27 Castro
5 Fejsa 33 Weigl
21 Pizzi 13 Guerreiro
22 Cervi 7 Dembélé
10 Jonas 17 P. Aubameyang
11 Mitroglou 11 Reus
trainer
  Rui Vitória   Thomas Tuchel

Groep A

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Arsenal 6 4 0 2 18 6 12 14
2 Paris Saint-Germain 6 3 0 3 13 7 6 12
3 Loedogorets 6 0 3 3 6 15 -9 3
4 FC Basel 6 0 4 2 3 12 -9 2

Groep B

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Napoli 6 3 1 2 11 8 3 11
2 Benfica 6 2 2 2 10 10 0 8
3 Besiktas 6 1 1 4 9 14 -5 7
4 Dinamo Kiev 6 1 3 2 8 6 2 5

Groep C

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Barcelona 6 5 1 0 20 4 16 15
2 Manchester City 6 2 1 3 12 10 2 9
3 Borussia Mönchengladbach 6 1 3 2 5 12 -7 5
4 Celtic 6 0 3 3 5 16 -11 3

Groep D

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Atlético Madrid 6 5 1 0 7 2 5 15
2 Bayern München 6 4 2 0 14 6 8 12
3 FK Rostov 6 1 3 2 6 12 -6 5
4 PSV 6 0 4 2 4 11 -7 2

Groep E

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 AS Monaco 6 3 1 2 9 7 2 11
2 Bayer Leverkusen 6 2 0 4 8 4 4 10
3 Tottenham Hotspur 6 2 3 1 6 6 0 7
4 CSKA Moskou 6 0 3 3 5 11 -6 3

Groep F

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Borussia Dortmund 6 4 0 2 21 9 12 14
2 Real Madrid 6 3 0 3 16 10 6 12
3 Legia Warschau 6 1 4 1 9 24 -15 4
4 Sporting CP 6 1 5 0 5 8 -3 3

Groep G

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Leicester City 6 4 1 1 7 6 1 13
2 FC Porto 6 3 1 2 9 3 6 11
3 FC Kopenhagen 6 2 1 3 7 2 5 9
4 Club Brugge 6 0 6 0 2 14 -12 0

Groep H

  Ploeg M M+ M- M= D+ D- D+/- Ptn
1 Juventus 6 4 0 2 11 2 9 14
2 Sevilla 6 3 1 2 7 3 4 11
3 Olympique Lyon 6 2 2 2 5 3 2 8
4 Dinamo Zagreb 6 0 6 0 0 15 -15 0