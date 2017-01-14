- Elise Mertens
- Monica Niculescu
Elise Mertens (Kwal) BEL
Monica Niculescu (3) ROE
Mertens is gelukkig met haar eerste WTA-trofee.
VIDEO: Elise Mertens schrijft het WTA-toernooi van Hobart op haar naam
Bekijk het matchpunt:
First #WTA Title!@Elise_Mertens captures @HobartTennis title with 6-3, 6-1 win over Niculescu! pic.twitter.com/Pz7lrwX70p— WTA (@WTA) 14 januari 2017
Nog tweets van voor en tijdens de match:
Monica Niculescu and @Elise_Mertens hit the court for @HobartTennis Final! pic.twitter.com/TdPRdfEghr— WTA (@WTA) 14 januari 2017
First set 👉 @Elise_Mertens!— WTA (@WTA) 14 januari 2017
Takes the opening set vs Niculescu 6-3! #HobartTennis pic.twitter.com/Rddg98xFcl
Big backhand from Niculescu! 👍— WTA (@WTA) 14 januari 2017
On serve in the second! #HobartTennis pic.twitter.com/ZcpBz8uHNN
34-shot rally! 👀@Elise_Mertens is in control #HobartTennis pic.twitter.com/gPm089uOCV— WTA (@WTA) 14 januari 2017
Congratulations to #Mertens, who is the champion of #HobartTennis for 2017! 🏆 She defeats #Niculescu 6-3 6-1. pic.twitter.com/jnbA3EKoth— Hobart International (@HobartTennis) 14 januari 2017
Monica Niculescu
ROE
geboortedatum: 25/09/1987◀
geboorteplaats: Slatina (Roe)
lengte: 1,68 m
gewicht: 63 kg
slag: rechtshandig
prof sinds: 2002
Elise Mertens
BEL
geboortedatum: 17/11/1995◀
geboorteplaats: Leuven
slag: rechtshandig
backhand: tweehandig
WTA-Hobart | Finale <
|1
|2
|Mertens (BEL-Kwal)
|6
|6
|Niculescu (ROE-3)
|3
|1