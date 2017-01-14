Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Elise Mertens
Mertens is gelukkig met haar eerste WTA-trofee.

VIDEO: Elise Mertens schrijft het WTA-toernooi van Hobart op haar naam

za 14/01/2017 - 06:06 Voor het eerst in haar leven heeft Elise Mertens (WTA-127) een toernooi in de WTA-Tour gewonnen. Onze landgenote hakte in de finale van het hardcourttoernooi in Hobart (Aus) de Roemeense Monica Niculescu (WTA-40) simpel in de pan. De wedstrijd duurde een uur en 14 minuten.

Bekijk het matchpunt:

Nog tweets van voor en tijdens de match:

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Monica Niculescu ROE

    geboortedatum: 25/09/1987
    geboorteplaats: Slatina (Roe)
    lengte: 1,68 m
    gewicht: 63 kg
    slag: rechtshandig
    prof sinds: 2002
  • Elise Mertens BEL

    geboortedatum: 17/11/1995
    geboorteplaats: Leuven
    slag: rechtshandig
    backhand: tweehandig
 

