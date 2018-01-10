Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Kirsten Flipkens
WTA-Hobart - Achtste finales 10/01/2018 02:00
Flipkens geeft op in Hobart door pijn in de schouder

wo 10/01/2018 - 06:37 Kirsten Flipkens is niet meer in actie gekomen in de achtste finales van het WTA-toernooi in Hobart. Ze gooide de handdoek in de ring "omdat haar schouder problemen veroorzaakte".

Flipkens had zich via de kwalificaties kunnen plaatsen voor de hoofdtabel van Hobart en won ook in de eerste ronde van de Tsjechische Krystina Pliskova. Maar verder kwam onze landgenote niet meer: ze gaf op met pijn in haar schouder.

"Het spijt me dat ik vandaag mijn wedstrijd niet zal kunnen spelen. Mijn schouder veroorzaakt problemen en ik heb het advies gekregen om te rusten."

"Hobart is een van mijn favoriete toernooien en ik kan niet wachten om volgend jaar terug te komen." Op Twitter gaf ze nog mee dat haar opgave niets te maken heeft met de Australian Open, die maandag start.

  • Alison Riske VS

    geboortedatum: 03/07/1990
    geboorteplaats: Pittsburgh (VS)
    lengte: 1,75 m
    gewicht: 66 kg
    slag: rechtshandig
    prof sinds: 2009
  • Kirsten Flipkens BEL

    geboortedatum: 10/01/1986
    geboorteplaats: Geel (Bel)
    lengte: 1,65 m
    gewicht: 55 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 2003
 

