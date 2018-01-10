- Kirsten Flipkens
Kirsten Flipkens staat op de hoofdtabel van de Australian Open.
Flipkens geeft op in Hobart door pijn in de schouder
Flipkens had zich via de kwalificaties kunnen plaatsen voor de hoofdtabel van Hobart en won ook in de eerste ronde van de Tsjechische Krystina Pliskova. Maar verder kwam onze landgenote niet meer: ze gaf op met pijn in haar schouder.
"Het spijt me dat ik vandaag mijn wedstrijd niet zal kunnen spelen. Mijn schouder veroorzaakt problemen en ik heb het advies gekregen om te rusten."
"Hobart is een van mijn favoriete toernooien en ik kan niet wachten om volgend jaar terug te komen." Op Twitter gaf ze nog mee dat haar opgave niets te maken heeft met de Australian Open, die maandag start.
Tweets:
.@FlipperKF: "I'm sorry that I won't be able to play my match today in front of the amazing fans in Hobart. My shoulder has been causing me some problems & I have been advised to rest. Hobart is one of my favourite tournaments on the tour & I can't wait to come back next year."— Hobart International (@HobartTennis) January 10, 2018
David, im sorry that you and your kids wont be able to come and watch me play. This has nothing to do with Melbourne as i dont play qualies there.— Kirsten Flipkens (@FlipperKF) January 10, 2018
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
Alison Riske
VS
geboortedatum: 03/07/1990◀
geboorteplaats: Pittsburgh (VS)
lengte: 1,75 m
gewicht: 66 kg
slag: rechtshandig
prof sinds: 2009
-
Kirsten Flipkens
BEL
geboortedatum: 10/01/1986◀
geboorteplaats: Geel (Bel)
lengte: 1,65 m
gewicht: 55 kg
slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
prof sinds: 2003
WTA-Hobart | Achtste finales < >
|1
|2
|Zhang (CHN-1)
|63
|4
|Sabalenka (WRU)
|77
|6
|1
|2
|Poetintseva (KAZ)
|3
|2
|Tsoerenko (OEK-5)
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Buzarnescu (ROE)
|7
|6
|Friedsam (DUI)
|5
|4
|1
|Flipkens (BEL-Kwal)
|Riske (VS)
|1
|2
|Vekic (KRO)
|6
|6
|Vondroušová (TSJ)
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Fourlis (AUS-WC)
|2
|2
|Watson (GBR-Kwal)
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Niculescu (ROE-Kwal)
|6
|6
|Lepchenko (VS)
|4
|2
|1
|2
|Haddad Maia (BRA)
|4
|4
|Mertens (BEL-2)
|6
|6