Tsoerenko volgt zichzelf op.
VIDEO: Tsoerenko verlengt haar titel in Acapulco
-
Lesia Tsoerenko
OEK
geboortedatum: 30/05/1989◀
geboorteplaats: Vladimirec (Oek)
lengte: 1,74 m
gewicht: 67 kg
slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
prof sinds: 2007
-
Stefanie Vögele
ZWI
geboortedatum: 10/03/1990◀
geboorteplaats: Leuggern (Zwi)
lengte: 1,70 m
gewicht: 60 kg
slag: rechtshandig
prof sinds: 2006
WTA-Acapulco | Finale <
|1
|2
|3
|Vögele (ZWI)
|7
|62
|2
|Tsoerenko (OEK-7)
|5
|77
|6