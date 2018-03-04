Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Stefanie Vögele
1
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Lesia Tsoerenko
2
7
einde
WTA-Acapulco - Finale 04/03/2018 01:00
Stefanie Vögele ZWI
Lesia Tsoerenko (7) OEK
  7 62 2    
EINDE Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Set 5
  5 77 6    
  • Tsoerenko volgt zichzelf op.

Tsoerenko volgt zichzelf op.

VIDEO: Tsoerenko verlengt haar titel in Acapulco

zo 04/03/2018 - 09:12 Lesia Tsoerenko (WTA-40) heeft voor het 2e jaar op een rij het toernooi in Acapulco op haar naam geschreven. Ze klopte in de finale Stefanie Vögele (WTA-183) in 3 sets: 5-7, 7-6 en 6-2.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Lesia Tsoerenko OEK

    geboortedatum: 30/05/1989
    geboorteplaats: Vladimirec (Oek)
    lengte: 1,74 m
    gewicht: 67 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 2007
  • Stefanie Vögele ZWI

    geboortedatum: 10/03/1990
    geboorteplaats: Leuggern (Zwi)
    lengte: 1,70 m
    gewicht: 60 kg
    slag: rechtshandig
    prof sinds: 2006
 

WTA-Acapulco  |  Finale

einde 1 2 3
Vögele (ZWI) 7 62 2    
Tsoerenko (OEK-7) 5 77 6    