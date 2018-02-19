Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Petra Kvitova
VIDEO: Kvitova is Muguruza de baas in Doha

zo 18/02/2018 - 18:34 Petra Kvitova heeft het WTA-toernooi van Doha op haar naam geschreven. De Tsjechische versloeg in de finale Garbine Muguruza in drie sets. Dankzij haar overwinning komt Kvitova, die nu al 13 wedstrijden op rij gewonnen heeft, maandag opnieuw in de top 10.

  • Garbine Muguruza

    geboortedatum: 08/10/1993
    geboorteplaats: Caracas, (Ven)
    lengte: 1,82 m
    gewicht: 73 kg
    slag: rechtshandig
    prof sinds: 2011
  • Petra Kvitova TSJ

    geboortedatum: 08/03/1990
    geboorteplaats: Bilovec (Tsj)
    lengte: 1,83 m
    gewicht: 70 kg
    slag: linkshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 2006
 

