VIDEO: Kvitova is Muguruza de baas in Doha

We're going the distance!@Petra_Kvitova takes the second set, 6-3, and a final set will determine the @QatarTennis champion! pic.twitter.com/iMzCmkFz8N — WTA (@WTA) 18 februari 2018

.@Petra_Kvitova claims the @QatarTennis title!



Downs Muguruza, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 for 13th consecutive victory and a return to the Top 10! pic.twitter.com/ivjdoQ774x — WTA (@WTA) 18 februari 2018