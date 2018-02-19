- Petra Kvitova
- 2
- 16
- Garbine Muguruza
- 1
- 4
- einde
|
Petra Kvitova (16) TSJ
Garbine Muguruza (4) SPA
|3
|6
|6
|EINDE
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Set 4
|Set 5
|6
|3
|4
Petra Kvitova balt de vuist in Doha.
VIDEO: Kvitova is Muguruza de baas in Doha
.@GarbiMuguruza takes the opening set, 6-3!— WTA (@WTA) 18 februari 2018
She's one set from the @QatarTennis title! pic.twitter.com/z4jmBUHeO5
.@Petra_Kvitova shows off that signature forehand! #QatarTennis pic.twitter.com/SdLkudlpsS— WTA (@WTA) 18 februari 2018
.@Petra_Kvitova is heating up!— WTA (@WTA) 18 februari 2018
Plays a brilliant forehand to pass Muguruza! #QatarTennis pic.twitter.com/7G2GJEN8c8
We're going the distance!@Petra_Kvitova takes the second set, 6-3, and a final set will determine the @QatarTennis champion! pic.twitter.com/iMzCmkFz8N— WTA (@WTA) 18 februari 2018
.@Petra_Kvitova breaks on an unbelievable rally!— WTA (@WTA) 18 februari 2018
She leads the final set, 3-2! #QatarTennis pic.twitter.com/4pa9fkgaGo
.@Petra_Kvitova claims the @QatarTennis title!— WTA (@WTA) 18 februari 2018
Downs Muguruza, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 for 13th consecutive victory and a return to the Top 10! pic.twitter.com/ivjdoQ774x
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
Garbine Muguruza
geboortedatum: 08/10/1993◀
geboorteplaats: Caracas, (Ven)
lengte: 1,82 m
gewicht: 73 kg
slag: rechtshandig
prof sinds: 2011
-
Petra Kvitova
TSJ
geboortedatum: 08/03/1990◀
geboorteplaats: Bilovec (Tsj)
lengte: 1,83 m
gewicht: 70 kg
slag: linkshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
prof sinds: 2006