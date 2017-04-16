- Francesca Schiavone
- 2
- WC
- Lara Arruabarrena
- 0
- 4
- einde
|
Francesca Schiavone (WC) ITA
Lara Arruabarrena (4) SPA
|6
|7
|EINDE
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Set 4
|Set 5
|4
|5
Francesca Schiavone was in haar sas in Bogota.
Italiaanse veterane Schiavone viert in Bogota
Lof voor Schiavone op Twitter:
Gradeeeeeeeeeeeeeee💪💪💪💪! Si naaaaaa putenzzzzzzzzzz. Tvb stronzetta @Schiavone_Fra https://t.co/Nhlw0uazSG— Flavia Pennetta (@flavia_pennetta) 15 april 2017
Oh @Schiavone_Fra I am sooooo happy for you my friend!!! Back in the Champions circle, where you belong!! @WTA Hard work pays off!!! 👍💪💪🎾🏆🏆🏆— rennae stubbs (@rennaestubbs) 15 april 2017
You're eternal girl! You're an inspiration!! Forza @Schiavone_Fra ❤ ! Well done Chica @laraarrua ! Love you both! 💁🏼🔝☀️👏🏻 https://t.co/wtyfj3KDFd— Timea Bacsinszky (@TimeaOfficial) 15 april 2017
Video van de match op Twitter:
.@Schiavone_Fra cheesin' with the trophy 😁 pic.twitter.com/NxSCHrS66H— WTA (@WTA) 15 april 2017
👏 👏 👏 @Schiavone_Fra! pic.twitter.com/fyJ309fIeG— WTA (@WTA) 15 april 2017
FORZA, FORZA, FORZA! 👏 pic.twitter.com/CcrIMvVp3D— WTA (@WTA) 15 april 2017
FORZA! 💪@Schiavone_Fra captures @CopaWTABogota title! pic.twitter.com/ZOUJFKdlmp— WTA (@WTA) 15 april 2017
FORZA!@Schiavone_Fra saves FOUR set points and levels the score 5-5 in the second set vs Arruabarrena! pic.twitter.com/AAMg6Cp1WL— WTA (@WTA) 15 april 2017
First set goes to @Schiavone_Fra!— WTA (@WTA) 15 april 2017
Takes the opening set off Arruabarrena 6-4! pic.twitter.com/vbF71NwPbX
Shot of the match so far?@Schiavone_Fra is on 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JjOtxPOhkj— WTA (@WTA) 15 april 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
Lara Arruabarrena
Spa
geboortedatum: 20/03/1992◀
geboorteplaats: Barcelona (Spa)
lengte: 1,66 m
gewicht: 58 kg
slag: rechtshandig
-
Francesca Schiavone
ITA
geboortedatum: 23/06/1980◀
geboorteplaats: Milaan (Italië)
lengte: 1,66 m
gewicht: 64 kg
slag: rechtshandig
prof sinds: 1998
WTA-Bogota | Finale <
|1
|2
|Schiavone (ITA-WC)
|6
|7
|Arruabarrena (SPA-4)
|4
|5