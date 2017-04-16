Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Francesca Schiavone
  • Francesca Schiavone was in haar sas in Bogota.

Francesca Schiavone was in haar sas in Bogota.

Italiaanse veterane Schiavone viert in Bogota

za 15/04/2017 - 23:43 Francesca Schiavone heeft op haar 36e haar achtste WTA-toernooi gewonnen. De Italiaanse veterane was op het gravel van Bogota te sterk voor de Spaanse Lara Arruabarrena: 6-4 en 7-5. Schiavone (WTA-168) redde in de tweede set maar liefst 4 setballen en maakte het af. Ze kreeg meteen op Twitter heel wat lof van collega's en ex-collega's.

Lof voor Schiavone op Twitter:

Video van de match op Twitter:

  • Lara Arruabarrena Spa

    geboortedatum: 20/03/1992
    geboorteplaats: Barcelona (Spa)
    lengte: 1,66 m
    gewicht: 58 kg
    slag: rechtshandig
     
  • Francesca Schiavone ITA

    geboortedatum: 23/06/1980
    geboorteplaats: Milaan (Italië)
    lengte: 1,66 m
    gewicht: 64 kg
    slag: rechtshandig
    prof sinds: 1998
     
 

