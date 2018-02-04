Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Kristina Mladenovic
0
4
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Petra Kvitova
2
WC
einde
WTA-Sint-Petersburg - Finale 04/02/2018 14:30
Kristina Mladenovic (4) FRA
Petra Kvitova (WC) TSJ
  1 2      
EINDE Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Set 5
  6 6      
  • Petra Kvitova was Kristina Mladenovic de baas.

Kvitova klopt titelverdedigster Mladenovic in St-Petersburg

zo 04/02/2018 - 15:58 Petra Kvitova heeft het WTA-toernooi van Sint-Petersburg gewonnen. De Tsjechische versloeg in de finale titelverdedigster Kristina Mladenovic in twee sets: 6-1, 6-2. De match duurde iets meer dan een uur.

Kristina Mladenovic kon in Sint-Petersburg eindelijk een einde maken aan 15 toernooien op een rij zonder zege, maar de Française zal de finale wel anders voorgesteld hebben. Petra Kvitova gaf haar geen kans.

Mladenovic is komend weekend de Franse speerpunt in het Fed Cup-duel met België. Ze zal toch wat vertrouwen kunnen putten uit haar prestaties in Rusland.

  • Petra Kvitova TSJ

    geboortedatum: 08/03/1990
    geboorteplaats: Bilovec (Tsj)
    lengte: 1,83 m
    gewicht: 70 kg
    slag: linkshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 2006
  • Kristina Mladenovic FRA

    geboortedatum: 14/05/1993
    geboorteplaats: Porrentruy (Zwi)
    lengte: 1,84 m
    gewicht: 60 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 2007
 

WTA-Sint-Petersburg  |  Finale

einde 1 2
Mladenovic (FRA-4) 1 2      
Kvitova (TSJ-WC) 6 6      