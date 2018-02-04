- Kristina Mladenovic
Petra Kvitova was Kristina Mladenovic de baas.
Kvitova klopt titelverdedigster Mladenovic in St-Petersburg
Kristina Mladenovic kon in Sint-Petersburg eindelijk een einde maken aan 15 toernooien op een rij zonder zege, maar de Française zal de finale wel anders voorgesteld hebben. Petra Kvitova gaf haar geen kans.
Mladenovic is komend weekend de Franse speerpunt in het Fed Cup-duel met België. Ze zal toch wat vertrouwen kunnen putten uit haar prestaties in Rusland.
.@Petra_Kvitova takes 11 of the last 12 points to take the first set, 6-1!
She is one set from the #FormulaTX title! pic.twitter.com/4iZjGh3FLD
.@Petra_Kvitova claims the @Formula_TX title!
Downs Mladenovic, 6-1, 6-2!
.@PetraKvitova and @KikiMladenovic pose with their @Formula_TX trophies following their Final! pic.twitter.com/3OKoqOwJlD— WTA (@WTA) 4 februari 2018
.@Formula_TX Champion @Petra_Kvitova thanks the crowd after winning her first WTA of 2018! pic.twitter.com/OE6pvfr2da— WTA (@WTA) 4 februari 2018
-
Petra Kvitova
TSJ
geboortedatum: 08/03/1990◀
geboorteplaats: Bilovec (Tsj)
lengte: 1,83 m
gewicht: 70 kg
slag: linkshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
prof sinds: 2006
-
Kristina Mladenovic
FRA
geboortedatum: 14/05/1993◀
geboorteplaats: Porrentruy (Zwi)
lengte: 1,84 m
gewicht: 60 kg
slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
prof sinds: 2007
WTA-Sint-Petersburg | Finale <
|1
|2
|Mladenovic (FRA-4)
|1
|2
|Kvitova (TSJ-WC)
|6
|6