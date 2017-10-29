Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Caroline Wozniacki
Venus Williams is niet opgewassen tegen Wozniacki in finale Masters

zo 29/10/2017 - 14:14 7 jaar na de verloren finale tegen Kim Clijsters heeft Caroline Wozniacki haar 1e eindzege te pakken op de Masters. Venus Williams was het slachtoffer en verloor in 2 sets, telkens 6-4.

Williams maakt het nog spannend in set 2

Caroline Wozniacki (27) lijkt weer helemaal terug. Tussen 2010 en 2011 prijkte de Deense 67 weken lang op nummer 1, maar daarna zakte ze weg naar de subtop.

In de WTA Finals demonstreerde Wozniacki (WTA-6) haar uitstekende najaarsvorm. In de groepsfase klopte ze favoriete Halep (WTA-1), in de halve finales moest ook Pliskova (WTA-3) zich gewonnen geven tegen de Deense met Poolse wortels.

En ook Venus Williams leek in de finale klaar voor de slachtbank. Wozniacki leidde met 6-4 en 5-0. Maar daarna schoot de Amerikaanse wakker: ze keerde terug tot 5-4. Wozniacki klaarde de klus uiteindelijk op de service van Williams.

  • Venus Williams VS

    geboortedatum: 17/06/1980
    geboorteplaats: Lynwood (VS)
    lengte: 1,85 m
    gewicht: 72,5 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 1994
  • Caroline Wozniacki DEN

    geboortedatum: 11/07/1990
    geboorteplaats: Odense (Den)
    lengte: 1,77 m
    gewicht: 58 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 2005
 

