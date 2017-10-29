- Caroline Wozniacki
Caroline Wozniacki liep tot 5-0 uit in set 2.
Venus Williams is niet opgewassen tegen Wozniacki in finale Masters
Williams maakt het nog spannend in set 2
Caroline Wozniacki (27) lijkt weer helemaal terug. Tussen 2010 en 2011 prijkte de Deense 67 weken lang op nummer 1, maar daarna zakte ze weg naar de subtop.
In de WTA Finals demonstreerde Wozniacki (WTA-6) haar uitstekende najaarsvorm. In de groepsfase klopte ze favoriete Halep (WTA-1), in de halve finales moest ook Pliskova (WTA-3) zich gewonnen geven tegen de Deense met Poolse wortels.
En ook Venus Williams leek in de finale klaar voor de slachtbank. Wozniacki leidde met 6-4 en 5-0. Maar daarna schoot de Amerikaanse wakker: ze keerde terug tot 5-4. Wozniacki klaarde de klus uiteindelijk op de service van Williams.
Venus Williams
VS
geboortedatum: 17/06/1980◀
geboorteplaats: Lynwood (VS)
lengte: 1,85 m
gewicht: 72,5 kg
slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
prof sinds: 1994
Caroline Wozniacki
DEN
geboortedatum: 11/07/1990◀
geboorteplaats: Odense (Den)
lengte: 1,77 m
gewicht: 58 kg
slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
prof sinds: 2005
WTA-Finals | Finale <
|1
|2
|Wozniacki (DEN-6)
|6
|6
|Williams (VS-5)
|4
|4