WTA-Luxemburg - Eerste ronde 16/10/2017 18:00
Beatriz Haddad Maia (7) BRA
Kirsten Flipkens BEL
  6 6      
EINDE Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Set 5
  3 4      
Flipkens (archieffoto) is uitgeschakeld.

Flipkens moet meteen opkrassen in Luxemburg

ma 16/10/2017 - 19:41 Kirsten Flipkens (WTA-75) heeft het goeie voorbeeld van Elise Mertens niet gevolgd. De Braziliaanse Beatriz Haddad Maia (WTA-58) was in twee sets te sterk.

Elise Mertens won vandaag wel vlot, Alison Van Uytvanck en Yanina Wickmayer komen later nog in actie in de eerste ronde.

  • Kirsten Flipkens BEL

    geboortedatum: 10/01/1986
    geboorteplaats: Geel (Bel)
    lengte: 1,65 m
    gewicht: 55 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 2003
 

