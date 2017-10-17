- Beatriz Haddad Maia
- 2
- 7
- Kirsten Flipkens
- 0
- einde
WTA-Luxemburg - Eerste ronde 16/10/2017 18:00
|
Beatriz Haddad Maia (7) BRA
Kirsten Flipkens BEL
|6
|6
|EINDE
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Set 4
|Set 5
|3
|4
Flipkens (archieffoto) is uitgeschakeld.
Flipkens moet meteen opkrassen in Luxemburg
ma 16/10/2017 - 19:41 Kirsten Flipkens (WTA-75) heeft het goeie voorbeeld van Elise Mertens niet gevolgd. De Braziliaanse Beatriz Haddad Maia (WTA-58) was in twee sets te sterk.
Elise Mertens won vandaag wel vlot, Alison Van Uytvanck en Yanina Wickmayer komen later nog in actie in de eerste ronde.
-
Kirsten Flipkens
BEL
geboortedatum: 10/01/1986◀
geboorteplaats: Geel (Bel)
lengte: 1,65 m
gewicht: 55 kg
slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
prof sinds: 2003
WTA-Luxemburg | Eerste ronde >
|1
|Kerber (DUI-1WC)
|Puig (PUR)
|1
|Tomljanovic (KRO)
|Van Uytvanck (BEL-Kwal)
|1
|Lisicki (DUI-WC)
|Buzarnescu (ROE)
|1
|Broady (GBR-LL)
|Maria (DUI-6)
|1
|2
|Kontaveit (EST-3)
|6
|6
|Cepelova (SLW)
|0
|2
|1
|Wickmayer (BEL-Kwal)
|Watson (GBR)
|1
|2
|Arruabarrena (SPA)
|2
|2
|Brengle (VS)
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Sorribes (SPA)
|0
|2
|Mertens (BEL-5)
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Haddad Maia (BRA-7)
|6
|6
|Flipkens (BEL)
|3
|4
|1
|Bouchard (CAN)
|Larsson (ZWE)
|1
|Niculescu (ROE)
|Parmentier (FRA-Kwal)
|1
|2
|Cepede (PAR)
|7
|3
|Cirstea (ROE-4)
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Lepchenko (VS-8)
|61
|6
|61
|Witthöft (DUI)
|77
|2
|77
|1
|Fett (KRO-Kwal)
|Rodina (RUS)
|1
|Petkovic (DUI-WC)
|Martic (KRO)
|1
|Allertova (TSJ)
|Bertens (NED-2)