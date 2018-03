Venus Williams stopt comeback van zus Serena in 3e ronde Indian Wells

In front of an electric crowd, it was big sister Venus who triumphed over Serena on this night.



In front of an electric crowd, it was big sister Venus who triumphed over Serena on this night.

"Her level was super high. It was really difficult to close out the match," Venus tells reporters. "She's going to be winning tournaments sooner than later"

Missed Venus' post-match interview?



"I always know it's never over until it's over. She just came roaring back."



It's here: https://t.co/AVlOmF7U0a #BNPPO18 pic.twitter.com/W7WLQafPK8 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) 13 maart 2018

Serena on Venus: "I think this is the best she's played in awhile. She didn't make a lot of errors. She did everything great. For her I think it was a really great match."

You should be proud of your fight, Serena



Welcome back. #BNPPO18 pic.twitter.com/qLtm4DDgE2 — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) 13 maart 2018

The sisters were scintillating in this 20-shot rally, but has Serena turned the tides? From 0-3 down she's back within a break, Venus serving 3-2



🎥 @WTA pic.twitter.com/KWH1l1WAlB — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) 13 maart 2018