Wonder op Wimbledon: Müller klopt Nadal met 15-13 in vijfde set

After winning 28 straight Grand Slam sets, Rafael Nadal drops the opener against Gilles Muller 6-3



He could be in for a bumpy #ManicMonday pic.twitter.com/6GMgVsoLl3 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 10 juli 2017

Nadal on the brink?



The No.4 seed trails Gilles Muller by two sets as he bids to reach his first #Wimbledon quarter-final since 2011 pic.twitter.com/EmQXmZOjCG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 10 juli 2017

Out comes the fist pump...💪



Rafael Nadal begins his comeback bid by taking the third set against Gilles Muller 6-3#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/s7hV9Vgo9A — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) 10 juli 2017