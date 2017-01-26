Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Mirjana Lucic-Baroni
Australian Open vrouwen - Halve finales 26/01/2017 04:00
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni KRO
Serena Williams (2) VS
live Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Set 5
  • Serena Williams in Melbourne.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Serena Williams VS

    geboortedatum: 26/9/1981
    geboorteplaats: Saginaw (VS)
    lengte: 1,75m
    gewicht: 68 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 1995
  • Mirjana Lucic-Baroni KRO

    geboortedatum: 09/03/1982
    geboorteplaats: Dortmund (Dui)
    lengte: 1,81 m
    gewicht: 65 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 1997
 

Australian Open vrouwen  |  Halve finales

einde 1 2 3
Vandeweghe (VS) 77 2 3    
Williams (VS-13) 63 6 6    
LIVE - Set 1 1
Lucic-Baroni (KRO) 1        
S.Williams (VS-2) 2        