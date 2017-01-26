- Mirjana Lucic-Baroni
- 0
- Serena Williams
- 0
- 2
- live
Australian Open vrouwen - Halve finales 26/01/2017 04:00
|
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni KRO
Serena Williams (2) VS
|1
|live
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Set 4
|Set 5
|2
Serena Williams in Melbourne.
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
Serena Williams
VS
geboortedatum: 26/9/1981◀
geboorteplaats: Saginaw (VS)
lengte: 1,75m
gewicht: 68 kg
slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
prof sinds: 1995
-
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni
KRO
geboortedatum: 09/03/1982◀
geboorteplaats: Dortmund (Dui)
lengte: 1,81 m
gewicht: 65 kg
slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
prof sinds: 1997
|1
|2
|3
|Vandeweghe (VS)
|77
|2
|3
|Williams (VS-13)
|63
|6
|6
|1
|Lucic-Baroni (KRO)
|1
|S.Williams (VS-2)
|2