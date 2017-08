Canadees tennispubliek door het dolle heen: beul van Nadal wint weer in Montreal

The kid does it, 💪



AGAIN!



Denis Shapovalov is the youngest player to ever reach a Masters 1000 semifinal. #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/txVMP6H78l — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 12 augustus 2017

He entered the tournament with 3 career ATP wins. @denis_shapo has added FOUR this week! 👏#DreamWeek #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/KArcEVZbcy — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 12 augustus 2017

If you've earphones on, you may want to take them off...



The courtside view on another magical night for @denis_shapo 💫#CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/anCxmxrnjo — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 12 augustus 2017

Just one or two...thousand fans wanting an autograph from the man of the moment...☺️#CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/TOmWOHw5x1 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 12 augustus 2017

.@denis_shapo will move from 143 to around 67 in #Emirates #ATP Rankings with 1st @ATPWorldTour SF and to around 48 if reaches final. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) 12 augustus 2017

No. 143 @Denis_Shapo is lowest-ranked man in #ATPMasters1000 SF since No. 191 Pavel 2003 Paris and #CoupeRogers SF since No. 144 Levy 2000. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) 12 augustus 2017