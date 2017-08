VIDEO: 18-jarige Canadees vloert Nadal, die geen ATP-1 wordt

"He played well. He has great potential. I wish him the best. He played with the right determination." @RafaelNadal on opponent @denis_shapo pic.twitter.com/M4iAjKfYlk — Coupe Rogers (@CoupeRogers) 11 augustus 2017

After that remarkable result, it's getting pretty tight at the top...



1. Murray - 7750

2. Nadal - 7555

3. Federer - 6725*



*7545 with title pic.twitter.com/Ate9AUgyjc — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 11 augustus 2017

Shapovalov is youngest #ATPMasters1000 quarter-finalist ever and 2nd-youngest player to defeat Nadal (@Borna_Coric at 2014 @_Swiss_Indoors). — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) 11 augustus 2017

Winning fans over around the world, but no more so than in Montréal. @denis_shapo has *just* a few autographs to sign... #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/3WfXwzEqzJ — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 11 augustus 2017

What a talent. What a win. What a night.



The courtside view of @denis_shapo's sensational win over Rafael Nadal... #CoupeRogers pic.twitter.com/4q1LcFs1WO — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 11 augustus 2017