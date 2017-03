VIDEO: Nadal wint 1000e match in zijn carrière en komt in de eregalerij

Never count him out.@RafaelNadal sends this match to a third set!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/eT0mwbUXxC — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 26 maart 2017

If the screams from the crowd don't tell you that this wasn't a good point, we don't know what will...#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/CS1PMHbb5J — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 26 maart 2017