ATP-Rotterdam - Eerste ronde 15/02/2017 11:00
Andrej Koeznetsov RUS
David Goffin (3) BEL
  3 2      
EINDE Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Set 5
  6 6      
Haalt David Goffin ook deze week de finale?

Goffin is snel klaar met de Rus Koeznetsov

wo 15/02/2017 - 12:23 David Goffin (ATP-11) heeft zich zonder al te veel problemen geplaatst voor de achtste finales op het ATP-toernooi van Rotterdam. Hij versloeg de Rus Andrej Koeznetsov (ATP-54) met 6-3 en 6-2.

Vorige week haalde David Goffin de finale in Sofia, nu hoopt hij hetzelfde te doen in Rotterdam.

De eerste horde was geen probleem voor de nummer 11 van de wereld. Andrej Koeznetsov (ATP 54) ging in 1 uur en 10 minuten voor de bijl.

Goffin is het derde reekshoofd in Rotterdam. Om door te stoten naar de kwartfinales, moet hij in de achtste finales voorbij de 29-jarige Nederlander Robin Haase (ATP-57).

  • David Goffin BEL

    geboortedatum: 07/12/1990
    geboorteplaats: Rocourt (Bel)
    lengte: 1,80 m
    gewicht: 68 kg
    slag: rechtshandig
    prof sinds: 2009
  • Andrej Koeznetsov RUS

    geboortedatum: 22/02/1991
    geboorteplaats: Tula (Rus)
    lengte: 1,85 m
    gewicht: 71 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, tweehandige backend
    prof sinds: 2008
 

ATP-Rotterdam  |  Eerste ronde

einde 1 2 3
Cilic (KRO-1) 5 6 6    
Paire (FRA) 7 3 2    
einde 1 2
Coris (KRO) 78 712      
Khachanov (RUS) 66 610      
einde 1 2
T. Griekspoor (NED-WC) 3 2      
Müller (LUX) 6 6      
einde 1 2
Tsitsipas (GRI-WC) 4 62      
Tsonga (FRA-6) 6 77      
einde 1 2
Berdych (TSJ-4) 77 6      
Copil (ROE-Kwal) 63 4      
einde 1 2
Troicki (SER) 4 2      
Gasquet (FRA) 6 6      
einde 1 2 3
Klizan (SLW) 6 0 6    
Verdasco (SPA) 4 6 1    
einde 1 2
Kohlschreiber (DUI) 7 6      
Pouille (FRA-8) 5 2      
LIVE - Set 1 1
Dimitrov (BUL-5) 2        
Zverev (DUI) 1        
einde 1 2
Istomin (OEZ-LL) 6 77      
Bedene (GBR-Kwal) 3 63      
einde 1 2
Haase (NED-WC) 7 77      
Mayer (DUI) 5 63      
einde 1 2
Koeznetsov (RUS) 3 2      
Goffin (BEL-3) 6 6      
einde 1 2
Donskoy (RUS-Kwal) 6 6      
Granollers (SPA) 4 4      
einde 1 2
Lopez (SPA) 65 65      
Herbert (FRA-Kwal) 77 77      
einde 1 2 3
Mahut (FRA) 6 3 4    
Simon (FRA) 3 6 6    
1
Zverev (DUI)          
Thiem (OOS-2)          