Haalt David Goffin ook deze week de finale?
Goffin is snel klaar met de Rus Koeznetsov
Vorige week haalde David Goffin de finale in Sofia, nu hoopt hij hetzelfde te doen in Rotterdam.
De eerste horde was geen probleem voor de nummer 11 van de wereld. Andrej Koeznetsov (ATP 54) ging in 1 uur en 10 minuten voor de bijl.
Goffin is het derde reekshoofd in Rotterdam. Om door te stoten naar de kwartfinales, moet hij in de achtste finales voorbij de 29-jarige Nederlander Robin Haase (ATP-57).
Comprehensive victory for @David__Goffin in R1 #ATPRotterdam , beats Andrey Kuznetsov 6-3, 6-2 & played some good tennis. Next: Robin Haase.— Dewulf Filip (@GraveyardFilip) February 15, 2017
-
David Goffin
BEL
geboortedatum: 07/12/1990◀
geboorteplaats: Rocourt (Bel)
lengte: 1,80 m
gewicht: 68 kg
slag: rechtshandig
prof sinds: 2009
-
Andrej Koeznetsov
RUS
geboortedatum: 22/02/1991◀
geboorteplaats: Tula (Rus)
lengte: 1,85 m
gewicht: 71 kg
slag: rechtshandig, tweehandige backend
prof sinds: 2008
ATP-Rotterdam | Eerste ronde >
|1
|2
|3
|Cilic (KRO-1)
|5
|6
|6
|Paire (FRA)
|7
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Coris (KRO)
|78
|712
|Khachanov (RUS)
|66
|610
|1
|2
|T. Griekspoor (NED-WC)
|3
|2
|Müller (LUX)
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Tsitsipas (GRI-WC)
|4
|62
|Tsonga (FRA-6)
|6
|77
|1
|2
|Berdych (TSJ-4)
|77
|6
|Copil (ROE-Kwal)
|63
|4
|1
|2
|Troicki (SER)
|4
|2
|Gasquet (FRA)
|6
|6
|1
|2
|3
|Klizan (SLW)
|6
|0
|6
|Verdasco (SPA)
|4
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Kohlschreiber (DUI)
|7
|6
|Pouille (FRA-8)
|5
|2
|1
|Dimitrov (BUL-5)
|2
|Zverev (DUI)
|1
|1
|2
|Istomin (OEZ-LL)
|6
|77
|Bedene (GBR-Kwal)
|3
|63
|1
|2
|Haase (NED-WC)
|7
|77
|Mayer (DUI)
|5
|63
|1
|2
|Koeznetsov (RUS)
|3
|2
|Goffin (BEL-3)
|6
|6
|1
|2
|Donskoy (RUS-Kwal)
|6
|6
|Granollers (SPA)
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Lopez (SPA)
|65
|65
|Herbert (FRA-Kwal)
|77
|77
|1
|2
|3
|Mahut (FRA)
|6
|3
|4
|Simon (FRA)
|3
|6
|6
|1
|Zverev (DUI)
|Thiem (OOS-2)