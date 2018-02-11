- Richard Gasquet
Lucas Pouille was de beste in Montpellier.
Pouille wint Frans onderonsje in Montpellier
zo 11/02/2018 - 16:23 Lucas Pouille heeft in eigen land het ATP-toernooi van Montpellier gewonnen. De Fransman klopt zijn landgenoot Richard Gasquet in de finale. Gasquet had in de halve finales David Goffin geklopt en stond voor de zesde keer op rij in de finale in Montpellier. Hij won er 3x.
A fifth ATP title for Lucas Pouille 🏆@la_pouille beats Gasquet 7-6(2) 6-4 to win in Montpellier.#OSDF18 pic.twitter.com/oBwwPo4eZi— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 11 februari 2018
Lucas Pouille
FRA
geboortedatum: 23/02/1994◀
geboorteplaats: Groot-Sinten (Fra)
lengte: 1,85 m
gewicht: 81 kg
slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
prof sinds: 2012
-
Richard Gasquet
FRA
geboortedatum: 18/06/1986◀
geboorteplaats: Beziers (Fra)
lengte: 1,85 m
gewicht: 75 kg
slag: rechtshandig
prof sinds: 2002
