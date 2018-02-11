Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Richard Gasquet
0
5
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} Lucas Pouille
2
2WC
einde
ATP-Montpellier - Finale 11/02/2018 14:30
Richard Gasquet (5) FRA
Lucas Pouille (2WC) FRA
  62 4      
EINDE Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Set 5
  77 6      
  • Lucas Pouille was de beste in Montpellier.

Lucas Pouille was de beste in Montpellier.

Pouille wint Frans onderonsje in Montpellier

zo 11/02/2018 - 16:23 Lucas Pouille heeft in eigen land het ATP-toernooi van Montpellier gewonnen. De Fransman klopt zijn landgenoot Richard Gasquet in de finale. Gasquet had in de halve finales David Goffin geklopt en stond voor de zesde keer op rij in de finale in Montpellier. Hij won er 3x.

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • Lucas Pouille FRA

    geboortedatum: 23/02/1994
    geboorteplaats: Groot-Sinten (Fra)
    lengte: 1,85 m
    gewicht: 81 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, dubbelhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 2012
  • Richard Gasquet FRA

    geboortedatum: 18/06/1986
    geboorteplaats: Beziers (Fra)
    lengte: 1,85 m
    gewicht: 75 kg
    slag: rechtshandig
    prof sinds: 2002
     
 

ATP-Montpellier  |  Finale

einde 1 2
Gasquet (FRA-5) 62 4      
Pouille (FRA-2WC) 77 6      