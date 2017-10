Federer moet zich in het zweet werken voor 8e thuiszege

- 8th #Wimbledon title 🏆 - 8 finals in 2017 ✅ - 8th Basel title 🇨🇭 @rogerfederer might just have found a new lucky number this season... pic.twitter.com/PgBCQI024a

With 95 career titles, Roger Federer surpasses Ivan Lendl to stand alone as the male player with 2nd most titles in the Open Era. pic.twitter.com/jxsJcqceHX