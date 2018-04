Isner laat Amerikaanse tennisfans juichen in Miami

Hometown hero! 🇺🇸



John Isner clinches his first #ATPMasters1000 🏆 on home soil after a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 victory at the @MiamiOpen 💪



In case you missed it 👀 ➡️ https://t.co/chUtgegaZy pic.twitter.com/2cEfDi0tKK — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) 1 april 2018

"You've got two of these already, thanks for letting me have one!"



Some special words from @JohnIsner to Zverev. Sportsmanship + friendship = 🙌#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/1MUU2KILEO — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 1 april 2018

"I want to thank you for teaching me how to play the game"



Lovely words from Sascha to John.#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/eGMnjZsQxl — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 1 april 2018

What a week for @JohnIsner!



Wins first Masters 1000 title defeating Zverev 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4.#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/DAQeefh5Yd — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 1 april 2018