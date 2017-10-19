- Steve Darcis
- 0
- David Ferrer
- 0
- 5
- live
ATP-Antwerpen - 1/8e finales 19/10/2017 19:00
|
Steve Darcis BEL
David Ferrer (5) SPA
|5
|7
|1
|live
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Set 4
|Set 5
|7
|5
|2
-
-
NU LIVE: European Open in Antwerpen
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
VRTDarcis wint set 2 tegen Ferrer met 7-523:05 ◀
-
VRTFerrer pakt de eerste set tegen Darcis met 7-522:06 ◀
-
David Ferrer
SPA
geboortedatum: 02/04/1982◀
geboorteplaats: Xabia (Spa)
lengte: 1,75 m
gewicht: 73 kg
slag: rechtshandig
prof sinds: 2000
-
Steve Darcis
BEL
geboortedatum: 13/03/1984◀
geboorteplaats: Luik
lengte: 1,77 m
gewicht: 73 kg
slag: rechtshandig, enkelhandig
prof sinds: 2003
ATP-Antwerpen | 1/8e finales < >
|1
|2
|Goffin (BEL-1)
|77
|6
|Tiafoe (VS-WC)
|61
|2
|1
|2
|Karlovic (KRO)
|64
|6
|Tsitsipas (GRI-Kwal)
|77
|5
|1
|2
|Schwartzman (ARG-4)
|6
|77
|Escobedo (VS)
|3
|65
|1
|2
|3
|Darcis (BEL)
|5
|7
|1
|Ferrer (SPA-5)
|7
|5
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Sousa (POR)
|5
|6
|6
|Stachovski (OEK)
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Bemelmans (BEL)
|63
|6
|6
|Kyrgios (AUS-3WC)
|77
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Laaksonen (ZWI)
|1
|1
|Benneteau (FRA)
|6
|6
|1
|2
|De Schepper (FRA-Kwal)
|4
|3
|Tsonga (FRA-2WC)
|6
|6