Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Steve Darcis
0
Logo ${match.awayTeam.name} David Ferrer
0
5
live
ATP-Antwerpen - 1/8e finales 19/10/2017 19:00
Steve Darcis BEL
David Ferrer (5) SPA
  5 7 1    
live Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Set 5
  7 5 2    
NU LIVE: European Open in Antwerpen

Fase per fase • live berichtgeving

  • VRT
    Darcis wint set 2 tegen Ferrer met 7-5
    23:05
  • VRT
    Ferrer pakt de eerste set tegen Darcis met 7-5
    22:06
  • David Ferrer SPA

    geboortedatum: 02/04/1982
    geboorteplaats: Xabia (Spa)
    lengte: 1,75 m
    gewicht: 73 kg
    slag: rechtshandig
    prof sinds: 2000
  • Steve Darcis BEL

    geboortedatum: 13/03/1984
    geboorteplaats:     Luik
    lengte: 1,77 m
    gewicht: 73 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, enkelhandig
    prof sinds: 2003
 

ATP-Antwerpen  |  1/8e finales

einde 1 2
Goffin (BEL-1) 77 6      
Tiafoe (VS-WC) 61 2      
einde  (Opg) 1 2
Karlovic (KRO) 64 6      
Tsitsipas (GRI-Kwal) 77 5      
einde 1 2
Schwartzman (ARG-4) 6 77      
Escobedo (VS) 3 65      
LIVE - Set 3 1 2 3
Darcis (BEL) 5 7 1    
Ferrer (SPA-5) 7 5 2    
einde 1 2 3
Sousa (POR) 5 6 6    
Stachovski (OEK) 7 4 4    
einde 1 2 3
Bemelmans (BEL) 63 6 6    
Kyrgios (AUS-3WC) 77 3 3    
einde 1 2
Laaksonen (ZWI) 1 1      
Benneteau (FRA) 6 6      
einde 1 2
De Schepper (FRA-Kwal) 4 3      
Tsonga (FRA-2WC) 6 6      