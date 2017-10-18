Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Ruben Bemelmans
ATP-Antwerpen - 1/8e finales 18/10/2017 19:00
Ruben Bemelmans BEL
Nick Kyrgios (3WC) AUS
  4        
live Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Set 5
  5        
  • Nick Kyrgios AUS

    geboortedatum: 27/04/1995
    geboorteplaats: Canberra (Aus)
    lengte: 1,93 m
    gewicht: 83 kg
    slag: rechtshandig
    prof sinds: 2013
  • Ruben Bemelmans BEL

    geboortedatum: 14/01/1988
    geboorteplaats: Genk (Bel)
    lengte: 1,84 m
    slag: linkshandig
 

ATP-Antwerpen  |  1/8e finales

1
Goffin (BEL-1)          
Tiafoe (VS-WC)          
1
Karlovic (KRO)          
Tsitsipas (GRI-Kwal)          
1
Schwartzman (ARG-4)          
Escobedo (VS)          
1
Darcis (BEL)          
Ferrer (SPA-5)          
einde 1 2 3
Sousa (POR) 5 6 6    
Stachovski (OEK) 7 4 4    
LIVE - Set 1 1
Bemelmans (BEL) 4        
Kyrgios (AUS-3WC) 5        
einde 1 2
Laaksonen (ZWI) 1 1      
Benneteau (FRA) 6 6      
1
De Schepper (FRA-Kwal)          
Tsonga (FRA-2WC)          