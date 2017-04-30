Logo ${match.homeTeam.name} Dominic Thiem
ATP-Barcelona - Finale 30/04/2017 16:00
Dominic Thiem (4) OOS
Rafael Nadal (3) SPA
  4 1      
EINDE Set 1 Set 2 Set 3 Set 4 Set 5
  6 6      
Rafael Nadal heerst over Barcelona.

Gravelkoning Nadal wint 10e keer in Barcelona

zo 30/04/2017 - 17:47 Rafael Nadal (ATP-5) en het ATP-toernooi in Barcelona: het is een gouden combinatie. De Spanjaard heeft het graveltoernooi al voor de 10e keer gewonnen. In de finale klopte hij Dominic Thiem (ATP-9).

Nadal was blij met zijn tiende zege:

  • Rafael Nadal SPA

    geboortedatum: 03/06/1986
    geboorteplaats: Manacor (Spa)
    lengte: 1,85 m
    gewicht: 85 kg
    slag: linkshandig
    prof sinds: 2001
  • Dominic Thiem OOS

    geboortedatum: 03/09/1993
    geboorteplaats: Wiener Neustadt (Oos)
    lengte: 1,85 m
    gewicht: 82 kg
    slag: rechtshandig, eenhandige backhand
    prof sinds: 2012
 

