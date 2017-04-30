- Dominic Thiem
- 0
- 4
- Rafael Nadal
- 2
- 3
- einde
ATP-Barcelona - Finale 30/04/2017 16:00
|
Dominic Thiem (4) OOS
Rafael Nadal (3) SPA
|4
|1
|EINDE
|Set 1
|Set 2
|Set 3
|Set 4
|Set 5
|6
|6
Rafael Nadal heerst over Barcelona.
Gravelkoning Nadal wint 10e keer in Barcelona
zo 30/04/2017 - 17:47 Rafael Nadal (ATP-5) en het ATP-toernooi in Barcelona: het is een gouden combinatie. De Spanjaard heeft het graveltoernooi al voor de 10e keer gewonnen. In de finale klopte hij Dominic Thiem (ATP-9).
Nadal was blij met zijn tiende zege:
"That's what he came for"@RafaelNadal wins 10th #bcnopenbs title! pic.twitter.com/l8dJirI2T8— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 30 april 2017
A special presentation awaits...— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 30 april 2017
#10 #bcnopenbs pic.twitter.com/lNU3X7SrIG
Even on the 10th time, it still turns out the #bcnopenbs trophy is pretty hard to lift... pic.twitter.com/6VvetmaMxV— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) 30 april 2017
Fase per fase • live berichtgeving
-
Rafael Nadal
SPA
geboortedatum: 03/06/1986◀
geboorteplaats: Manacor (Spa)
lengte: 1,85 m
gewicht: 85 kg
slag: linkshandig
prof sinds: 2001
-
Dominic Thiem
OOS
geboortedatum: 03/09/1993◀
geboorteplaats: Wiener Neustadt (Oos)
lengte: 1,85 m
gewicht: 82 kg
slag: rechtshandig, eenhandige backhand
prof sinds: 2012
ATP-Barcelona | Finale <
|1
|2
|Thiem (OOS-4)
|4
|1
|Nadal (SPA-3)
|6
|6