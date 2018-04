Gezien in de Europa League: geweldige uittrap van Ospina

That ball from Ospina deserved better... — Le Grove (@LeGrove) 26 april 2018

That was some ball by Ospina!

Haven't seen anything of that nature from a keeper — Hassan (J's Gunner) (@91sticker) 26 april 2018

oh my god ospina that’s peak xabi alonso — Shahzaib (@ThatWeirdLad) 26 april 2018

That distribution from Ospina was 🔥 — SewaneeGunner (@SewaneeGunner) 26 april 2018

Ospina, pardon? Did you really just do that??? Hello? — Danyal (@Danimaleek) 26 april 2018