Familiegeluk: Vanmarckes zus Klaar supportert met haar 5 zonen voor Sep

Zus Klaar en haar 5 zonen achtervolgen Sep in de Ronde van Vlaanderen:
Cobbled classics withdrawal? Yep, us too. This video from @RondeVlaanderen with @sepvanmarcke's sister Klaar and her five sons is the perfect anecdote. pic.twitter.com/tqM90qos2B— EF Education First - Drapac p/b Cannondale (@Ride_Argyle) 21 april 2018
Reactie van Vanmarcke op Twitter:
Sister, family, love, classics, emotions, stress, race, ... My sister Klaar shared her feelings during @RondeVlaanderen. Very nice video! #proudbrother https://t.co/skrTuPqZAv— Sep Vanmarcke (@sepvanmarcke) 21 april 2018