Familiegeluk: Vanmarckes zus Klaar supportert met haar 5 zonen voor Sep

De familiale fanclub van Sep Vanmarcke.

za 21/04/2018 - 09:06 Het leven van Sep Vanmarcke staat in het teken van wielrennen. En zijn familie. Zo blijkt ook uit dit mooie filmpje waarin Seps zus Klaar, samen met haar 5 zonen, in het Vlaamse land van hot naar her rijdt om Sep te steunen tijdens de voorjaarsklassiekers.

Zus Klaar en haar 5 zonen achtervolgen Sep in de Ronde van Vlaanderen:

Reactie van Vanmarcke op Twitter: