VIDEO: Zo grootvader, zo kleinzoon: Gary Nicklaus slaat hole-in-one in Augusta

De vreugde in het kamp van Nicklaus was groot.

do 05/04/2018 - 08:37 De appel valt niet ver van de boom in de familie Nicklaus. Gary Nicklaus, de kleinzoon van golflegende Jack Nicklaus, heeft laten zien dat hij ook aardig op een balletje kan slaan. Tijdens het Par 3 Contest, het opwarmertje voor de Masters, realiseerde hij een hole-in-one.

De hole-in-one:

Het Par 3 wat?

Het Par 3 Contest staat traditioneel op het programma de dag voor het begin van de echte Masters in Augusta.

Het is een echte familiehappening met 9 holes, telkens met par 3. De familieleden van de golfers spelen een belangrijke rol tijdens de "competitie". Ze zijn niet alleen caddies met dienst, maar ze mogen ook af en toe zelf een balletje slaan.

Zo ook Gary Nicklaus, de kleinzoon van golflegende Jack Nicklaus. Hij nam de golfclub over van zijn grootvader voor de laatste hole en realiseerde zowaar een hole-in-one.

Voor de volledigheid: het Par 3 Contest werd gewonnen door de Amerikaan Tom Watson. Met zijn 68 lentes is hij de oudste winnaar ooit. Watson won in de jaren '70 en '80 8 majors. Thomas Pieters werd tweede, de voorbode voor een goede Masters?

Enkele tweets: