VIDEO: Zo grootvader, zo kleinzoon: Gary Nicklaus slaat hole-in-one in Augusta

De hole-in-one:
Watch Jack Nicklaus' grandson, Gary, ace the final hole of the 2018 Par 3 Contest. #themasters pic.twitter.com/pk2FTqprwv— Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) 4 april 2018
Het Par 3 wat?
Het Par 3 Contest staat traditioneel op het programma de dag voor het begin van de echte Masters in Augusta.
Het is een echte familiehappening met 9 holes, telkens met par 3. De familieleden van de golfers spelen een belangrijke rol tijdens de "competitie". Ze zijn niet alleen caddies met dienst, maar ze mogen ook af en toe zelf een balletje slaan.
Zo ook Gary Nicklaus, de kleinzoon van golflegende Jack Nicklaus. Hij nam de golfclub over van zijn grootvader voor de laatste hole en realiseerde zowaar een hole-in-one.
Voor de volledigheid: het Par 3 Contest werd gewonnen door de Amerikaan Tom Watson. Met zijn 68 lentes is hij de oudste winnaar ooit. Watson won in de jaren '70 en '80 8 majors. Thomas Pieters werd tweede, de voorbode voor een goede Masters?
Enkele tweets:
Tom Watson just won the par-3 contest at Augusta with a six-under-par 21. He's 68. Amazing. Means the tradition that no par-3 winner has ever won the tournament will continue since he's not playing. He should go ahead and play. Might make the cut. He's remarkable.— John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) 4 april 2018
I always tell folks Wednesday is my favorite day of the week at The Masters. Jack’s grandson Gary making an ace on the last hole of the Par 3 is why. Made his grandpa cry. Absolutely awesome. Meanwhile, Tom Watson is going to win it? What a day.— Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) 4 april 2018
Jack Nicklaus' grandson just hit his first hole in one (camera caught him saying so) while caddying for the Golden Bear at the Masters Par 3 contest. Can't even make it up.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) 4 april 2018
The hype for this week already at an all time high and then we get Jack Nicklaus’ grandson making an ace and Tom Watson winning the Par 3 Contest? I fully expect a Rory-Tiger-Spieth-Phil playoff come Sunday.— Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) 4 april 2018
💚💛— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) 4 april 2018
There's nothing like the Par-3 Contest at #theMasters. pic.twitter.com/a0JZ2zX8Y3