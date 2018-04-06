VIDEO: Zo grootvader, zo kleinzoon: Gary Nicklaus slaat hole-in-one in Augusta

Tom Watson just won the par-3 contest at Augusta with a six-under-par 21. He's 68. Amazing. Means the tradition that no par-3 winner has ever won the tournament will continue since he's not playing. He should go ahead and play. Might make the cut. He's remarkable. — John Feinstein (@JFeinsteinBooks) 4 april 2018

I always tell folks Wednesday is my favorite day of the week at The Masters. Jack’s grandson Gary making an ace on the last hole of the Par 3 is why. Made his grandpa cry. Absolutely awesome. Meanwhile, Tom Watson is going to win it? What a day. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) 4 april 2018

Jack Nicklaus' grandson just hit his first hole in one (camera caught him saying so) while caddying for the Golden Bear at the Masters Par 3 contest. Can't even make it up. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) 4 april 2018

The hype for this week already at an all time high and then we get Jack Nicklaus’ grandson making an ace and Tom Watson winning the Par 3 Contest? I fully expect a Rory-Tiger-Spieth-Phil playoff come Sunday. — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) 4 april 2018