Nog 100 dagen tot WK: Van Buyten telt mee af in ludiek FIFA-filmpje

  • Daniel Van Buyten is de enige Belg in de plejade oud-WK-vedetten.

Daniel Van Buyten is de enige Belg in de plejade oud-WK-vedetten.

di 06/03/2018 - 13:51 Over 100 dagen begint de Wereldbeker voetbal in Rusland. In een filmpje houden heel wat WK-vedetten uit het verleden de bal 100 keer hoog. Onder meer Maradona, Ronaldo en Fadiga doen mee, net als Daniel Van Buyten. De ex-Rode Duivel geeft het 57e en 58e tikje.

Bekijk het FIFA-filmpje en ontdek wie nog in actie komt:

Meer tweets over de laatste 100 dagen: