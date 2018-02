Wauw: tienkamper Van der Plaetsen dunkt alsof het niets is

Different angle, same floppy fish bar clearance! Plenty of room to spare though and not yet on my heavier poles... pic.twitter.com/Dfy2WKCMpa — ThomasVanderPlaetsen (@vanderplaetsen) 24 januari 2018

An unofficial 5m35 in Paarl yesterday. My body was tired and achy so my jumps were a bit all over the place. But I'm glad I properly executed my competition runup for the first time this season! Overall, feeling very hopeful for this year... good things might be coming! pic.twitter.com/TG25Obr5ji — ThomasVanderPlaetsen (@vanderplaetsen) 24 januari 2018