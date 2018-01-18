Wat doe je na een rit door de loden hitte in Australië? De oceaan in

Richie Porte en co. duiken de Indische Oceaan in bij Victor Harbor.

do 18/01/2018 - 07:20 Het peloton in de Tour Down Under kreunt bij temperaturen boven 40 graden. Iedereen zoekt naar verfrissing en schaduw. Een pak renners dook na de koers de Indische Oceaan in. De temperaturen tot 47 graden doen Thomas De Gendt alvast uitkijken naar het weer in Frankrijk tijdens Parijs-Nice. Het kan dan al eens regenen, stormen en koud zijn. "De waaiers neem ik er wel bij."

De renners puffen en blazen over de hitte:

Constantly looking for shadow #downunder 🙈

Refreshing after a hot stage on @tourdownunder!

