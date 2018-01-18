Wat doe je na een rit door de loden hitte in Australië? De oceaan in

De renners puffen en blazen over de hitte:
Riders going straight in the drink here at Victor after Stage 3 #TDU2018 pic.twitter.com/sGLRVQOETy— Reece Homfray (@reecehomfray) 18 januari 2018
What’s the best way to cool off after a hot day in the saddle at #TDU?☀️🌊 #CreatingMemories pic.twitter.com/Gnm33gO4xn— Team Sunweb (@TeamSunweb) January 18, 2018
A very tough day... the heat is unbelievable here in South Australia... #TDU 😈🚵☀ pic.twitter.com/TH2SvlgFdC— Astana Pro Team (@AstanaTeam) January 18, 2018
The riders were straight in the ocean after that scorching cook-up of a day, and @richie_porte was one of them 🌊#TDU pic.twitter.com/E1lqaoHbwB— Santos Tour Down Under 🐨🚴 (@tourdownunder) 18 januari 2018
Only one way to cool off after a stage that hot! 🌊 #TDU pic.twitter.com/ShbkSspWrf— Team Sky (@TeamSky) January 18, 2018
The most important trophy @eliaviviani got after today's victory: his own cooling fan 😁 pic.twitter.com/UAwW08St0B— Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) January 18, 2018
This heat makes me look forward to paris-nice weather. I'll just deal with the obligatory echelons.— Thomas De Gendt (@DeGendtThomas) January 18, 2018
REACTION: Hear from DS @bdlancaster after an incredibly challenging stage three of @tourdownunder— Team Sky (@TeamSky) January 18, 2018
“It was awful out there, horrible conditions, and there wasn’t anyone in the peloton who didn’t suffer.”
🗣️ https://t.co/h7LmwHbVGt pic.twitter.com/zDOpDmXxyr
Finished today’s TDU stage and straight in the ocean for a swim afterwards. Its not all bad— Owain Doull (@owaindoull) January 18, 2018
#TDU riders boiled, steamed and cooked in 43 degrees! Trying to recover for the stage of tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/poVD2QMP7B— Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) January 18, 2018
I spoke with a rider from Quebec today, when he left home it was -40! That's 80'c swing, I never thought that was possible pic.twitter.com/QbX2Ct4T5e— Nathan Haas (@NathanPeterHaas) January 18, 2018