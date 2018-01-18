Wat doe je na een rit door de loden hitte in Australië? De oceaan in

Riders going straight in the drink here at Victor after Stage 3 #TDU2018 pic.twitter.com/sGLRVQOETy — Reece Homfray (@reecehomfray) 18 januari 2018

What’s the best way to cool off after a hot day in the saddle at #TDU?☀️🌊 #CreatingMemories pic.twitter.com/Gnm33gO4xn — Team Sunweb (@TeamSunweb) January 18, 2018

A very tough day... the heat is unbelievable here in South Australia... #TDU 😈🚵☀ pic.twitter.com/TH2SvlgFdC — Astana Pro Team (@AstanaTeam) January 18, 2018

The riders were straight in the ocean after that scorching cook-up of a day, and @richie_porte was one of them 🌊#TDU pic.twitter.com/E1lqaoHbwB — Santos Tour Down Under 🐨🚴 (@tourdownunder) 18 januari 2018

Only one way to cool off after a stage that hot! 🌊 #TDU pic.twitter.com/ShbkSspWrf — Team Sky (@TeamSky) January 18, 2018

The most important trophy @eliaviviani got after today's victory: his own cooling fan 😁 pic.twitter.com/UAwW08St0B — Quick-Step Cycling (@quickstepteam) January 18, 2018

This heat makes me look forward to paris-nice weather. I'll just deal with the obligatory echelons. — Thomas De Gendt (@DeGendtThomas) January 18, 2018

REACTION: Hear from DS @bdlancaster after an incredibly challenging stage three of @tourdownunder



“It was awful out there, horrible conditions, and there wasn’t anyone in the peloton who didn’t suffer.”



🗣️ https://t.co/h7LmwHbVGt pic.twitter.com/zDOpDmXxyr — Team Sky (@TeamSky) January 18, 2018

Constantly looking for shadow #downunder 🙈 Een bericht gedeeld door Michael Mørkøv (@michaelmorkov) op 17 Jan 2018 om 9:22 (PST)

Refreshing after a hot stage on @tourdownunder! Een bericht gedeeld door Nelson Oliveira (@nelsoliveira89) op 17 Jan 2018 om 8:33 (PST)

Finished today’s TDU stage and straight in the ocean for a swim afterwards. Its not all bad — Owain Doull (@owaindoull) January 18, 2018

#TDU riders boiled, steamed and cooked in 43 degrees! Trying to recover for the stage of tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/poVD2QMP7B — Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) January 18, 2018