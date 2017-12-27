VIDEO: Nainggolan en Manolas leven zich uit in commentaarcabine

wo 27/12/2017 - 19:32 Roma won vorige maand de Romeinse derby tegen Lazio. Radja Nainggolan en Kostas Manolas speelden toen een sleutelrol en mochten de match opnieuw beleven als commentator. Manolas toonde zich alvast de meest enthousiaste van de twee.