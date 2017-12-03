VIDEO: Courtois is beste basketbalspeler van de Premier League... op Playstation

8 voetballers uit de Premier League waagden hun kans in het NBA 2K18-toernooi. Gary Payton, die zelf kampioen werd met Miami Heat, gaf commentaar bij de wedstrijden.
Payton zag hoe Courtois als een tornado door het toernooi raasde. Arsenal-speler Rob Holding was in de finale, toen hij met de Golden State Warriors speelde, zijn laatste slachtoffer.
"Bij keepers is de hand-oog-coördinatie top", zoekt Courtois naar een verklaring voor zijn sterke prestatie. "En wij zijn ook snel met onze vingers."
Courtois kreeg uit handen van Payton ook zijn eigen NBA-kampioenenring.
Kwartfinale: Courtois (New Orleans) vs. Sakho (Toronto)
Kwartfinale: Courtois (New Orleans) vs. Sakho (Toronto)
Halve finale: Courtois (Boston) vs. Fosu-Mensah (San Antonio)
Halve finale: Courtois (Boston) vs. Fosu-Mensah (San Antonio)
Finale: Courtois (Golden State) vs. Holding (Cleveland)
Finale: Courtois (Golden State) vs. Holding (Cleveland)