VIDEO: Courtois is beste basketbalspeler van de Premier League... op Playstation

Thibaut Courtois toont trots zijn kampioenenring.

zo 03/12/2017 - 18:38 Thibaut Courtois scheert niet alleen hoge toppen op het voetbalveld, ook als gamer kan hij blijkbaar zijn mannetje staan. Dat bewees hij op een basketbaltoernooi onder Premier League-voetballers.

8 voetballers uit de Premier League waagden hun kans in het NBA 2K18-toernooi. Gary Payton, die zelf kampioen werd met Miami Heat, gaf commentaar bij de wedstrijden.

Payton zag hoe Courtois als een tornado door het toernooi raasde. Arsenal-speler Rob Holding was in de finale, toen hij met de Golden State Warriors speelde, zijn laatste slachtoffer.

"Bij keepers is de hand-oog-coördinatie top", zoekt Courtois naar een verklaring voor zijn sterke prestatie. "En wij zijn ook snel met onze vingers."

Courtois kreeg uit handen van Payton ook zijn eigen NBA-kampioenenring.

Kwartfinale: Courtois (New Orleans) vs. Sakho (Toronto)

Halve finale: Courtois (Boston) vs. Fosu-Mensah (San Antonio)

Finale: Courtois (Golden State) vs. Holding (Cleveland)