Hier zijn de trouwfoto's van Serena Williams en Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian en dochterje Alexis Olympia.

ma 20/11/2017 - 13:28 Vorige donderdag hebben tenniskampioene Serena Williams en Alexis Ohanian, mede-oprichter van Reddit, elkaar het jawoord gegeven: het voorbije weekend volgden enkele foto's.

Williams en Ohanian trouwden op een jetsetfeestje in een museum in New Orleans. Het celebritykoppel, dat in september ook al een dochtertje Alexis Olympia mocht verwelkomen, verkocht de fotorechten van hun huwelijk aan het modeblad Vogue, zodat er geen foto's van de dag waren. Het voorbije weekend postten de twee toch enkele Instagramfoto's.

Foto's van de heuglijke dag:

🎠 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography

Een bericht gedeeld door Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) op

💃🏿🕺🏻 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography

Een bericht gedeeld door Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) op

Official. 📸 @melbarlowandco @allanzepedaphotography

Een bericht gedeeld door Alexis Ohanian Sr.🗽 (@alexisohanian) op