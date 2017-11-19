VIDEO: "Oooo neeeee: miljoenen dollars schade in een van de ergste GT-ongelukken"

Een onbedoelde verkeersopstopping in Macau.

za 18/11/2017 - 11:45 De kwalificaties van de FIA GT-World Cup-manche in Macau zijn uitgedraaid op een vreselijke botsing. 12 van de 20 auto's zijn op elkaar ingereden. Het was onze landgenoot Laurens Vanthoor die na een bocht pardoes tegen een gecrashte auto knalde. De wedstrijd lag een halfuur stil. De fysieke schade bij de rijders viel mee, de stoffelijke schade is dan weer enorm.

Bekijk de botsing (vanaf 1'35") en luister naar de reactie van de commentator:

De botsing van boven bekeken:

Tweets van Laurens Vanthoor: