Feestvarken Gaviria haalt frats uit: kijk mama, ik stuur met mijn voeten

  • Gaviria is tot rust gekomen in China.

Gaviria is tot rust gekomen in China.

di 24/10/2017 - 11:06 Met 4 ritoverwinningen speelde Fernando Gaviria een opmerkelijke rol in de Ronde van Guangxi. Voor zijn creativiteit na de finish krijgt de Colombiaan ook nog eens de Oscar voor de mooiste stunt. Samen met ploegmaat Alaphilippe sturen ze met hun voeten.

Gaviria en Alaphilippe fietsen met hun voeten in hun stuur:

Gaviria vaart met Chinese boot naar Colombia:

Julian Alaphilippe begint en beëindigt seizoen op speciale manier: