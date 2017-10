Ex-wielrenner Leipheimer bekijkt restanten van zijn afgebrande huis

Thank you all for your messages & concern. Me and my loved ones are ok. Myself & so many others have lost homes & personal items. 1/2 — Levi Leipheimer (@LeviLeipheimer) 10 oktober 2017

I feel for those who’ve lost loved ones. I’m so sorry! — Levi Leipheimer (@LeviLeipheimer) 10 oktober 2017

Thousands have lost their homes and our neighbors need our help, now. We have partnered with @NorthBayNews & @RedwoodCU to establish the North Bay Fire Recovery Fund. 100% of all donations will benefit the survivors of these devastating fires. https://t.co/fJx9FItsqC pic.twitter.com/5OcxBL61e0 — Mike McGuire (@ilike_mike) 11 oktober 2017