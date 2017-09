Matchwinnaar Batshuayi: "Call me Batsman"

When the game needs a 94th minute winner 🕶️ call me #Batsman 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b3kRxzfq9Y — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 27 september 2017

More seriously, Im happy to score the winning goal but what a great game we had !!! Terrific team performance enjoyed it all 💙💙💙 #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/TnQOSxEcgN — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 27 september 2017

Ahahahaha everyone was waiting for me to come at @EASPORTSFIFA like ... 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/U8nQXimaY2 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 27 september 2017