Patrice Evra geeft eten aan daklozen (en laat zich daarbij filmen)

"Genieten van mijn maandag in Marseille", schrijft Evra bij het filmpje waarin te zien is hoe hij een aantal daklozen blij maakt met een tas vol voedsel.
"De triestige kant van de zaak is dat ik in minder dan een halfuur 12 daklozen tegengekomen ben. Wat hebben jullie vandaag gedaan? Hebben jullie iemand geholpen? Of heb je de hele tijd liggen klagen?"
Het filmpje:
Just enjoying my Monday in #marseille 😁 The sad part of my journey it's i found more than 12 homeless people in less than 30 minutes 😔😔what have you done today ..? Did you help somebody? Or did you just complaining and blaming someone else ..? I just feel blessed thanks god 🙏🏼 happy Monday ♥️#helping #united #mondays #homeless #sharing #love #world #sadness #ilovethisgame #beapanda
Evra, de lacher:
Beatbox part 2 😉you should try this.. while you waiting for your plane ✈️ just play with your mouth 👄 🙈people's will think you crazy 😜 😂😂🙈but I don't care 🤷♀️!!! Even if you are famous , just be yourself 😂😂😂 how many times i have to told you I feel like iPhone 📱 i love this game hahahaahah #ilovethisgame #beatbox #plane #funny #crazy #goodvibes #iphone
Tenho a bunda muito grande😱😳, somos obrigados a amar em meu instagram segunda-feira 😍😍eu amo todos vocês! É para você @ochicungunha C......😶haahahah I love this game 😂😂😂 Eu sei que você ainda vai rir 🙈Obrigado por este grande momento @ronaldo 🙏🏼❤️👌#ilovethisgame #monday #brazil #crazy #funny #laugh #dance
this is for all the mothers all around the world. 🙏🏼A mother is really important, so precious... so respect her 😤♥️Imagine my mum, for 9 months and me saying every minute mama I love this game, mama I love this game!😂😂😅You know sometimes it can be annoying 😡so respect your mum ok because I don't like the kids who don't respect their mums! 👊🏼A Mum is important ...do you listen to me...?? 😤And mama I love you, you know why because you are my African queen, the girl of my dreams! mama, I love you so much!!! 😍😍😍I LOVE THIS GAME haahahahah #ilovethisgame #mother #love #respect #thanks #blessed🙏 #africa #dreams #positivevibes #queen #kids
It's not sometime but every time !!! We should have good feeling 😎specially on #monday 😂😂💪😅we only live once 🙏🏼take my crazy energy please😱😱😂🐼have been tested positive on full #energy and #happiness I love this game ahahahahahha #ilovethisgame @beapandaofficial #goodvibes #positivethinking #powerful #funny #happiness
Prie pour les personnes qui sont très négatives 🙏🏼!!! C'est trop facile de prier pour ceux qu'on aime ! Mais pour les autres ? Moi j'ai trouvé cette paix ✌ Envoie cette vidéo ou tague toutes les personnes qui critiquent d'autres personnes ou qui jalousent la vie d'autrui ...dans la vie il faut arrêter de se plaindre et saisir sa chance au bon moment et même dans la difficulté être heureux comme je l'ai été quand je faisais la manche devant les boulangeries pour m'acheter un kebab 🥙 VIVE LA FRANCE 🇫🇷 ❤🇫🇷❤#ilovethisgame#positivevibes#goodvibes#monday#motivation#france#gainsbourg#love#nevergiveup#proud#happy