Patrice Evra geeft eten aan daklozen (en laat zich daarbij filmen)

"Genieten van mijn maandag in Marseille", schrijft Evra bij het filmpje waarin te zien is hoe hij een aantal daklozen blij maakt met een tas vol voedsel.

"De triestige kant van de zaak is dat ik in minder dan een halfuur 12 daklozen tegengekomen ben. Wat hebben jullie vandaag gedaan? Hebben jullie iemand geholpen? Of heb je de hele tijd liggen klagen?"