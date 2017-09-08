Belgische Daviscupploeg geeft aftrap in Vanden Stock-stadion

Ready for the kick-off at Anderlecht-Lokeren. @stevedarcishark looks very happy. #DavisCup #BelAus pic.twitter.com/xawwVOspij

Will we ace this match against Lokeren? The @BelgianDavisCup team pays a visit to our park! 💪👍 #RSCA #COYM #ANDLOK pic.twitter.com/HZtxvolI98