Belgische Daviscupploeg geeft aftrap in Vanden Stock-stadion

  • Halve finale Daviscup volgend weekend in Brussel: België-Australië.

vr 08/09/2017 - 20:15 Volgend weekend speelt België tegen Argentinië de halve finale van de Daviscup in Brussel. De ploeg - met hevige Anderlecht-fan Steve Darcis op kop - gaf vanavond de aftrap in Anderlecht-Lokeren. Naast Darcis waren ook Ruben Bemelmans, Joris De Loore en kapitein Johan Van Herck van de partij. David Goffin, niet 100 procent fit na de US Open, ontbrak op het appel.

