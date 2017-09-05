Phinney rijdt door sluitende slagbomen en wordt uit de koers gezet

Taylor Phinney (foto van 2016) reed over een sluitende spoorweg.

di 05/09/2017 - 10:19 Taylor Phinney heeft de verkeersregels aan zijn laars gelapt in rit 2 van de Ronde van Groot-Brittannië. De organisatie heeft de Amerikaan prompt uit de koers gezet.

Phinney geeft toe dat hij de wetten niet gerespecteerd heeft. "Ik was na een mechanisch probleem in mijn eentje aan het terugkeren tussen een karavaan van auto's toen de slagbomen aan een overweg dichtvielen. Het was zo'n 40 kilometer voor de finish", zegt Phinney op Twitter.

"Het peloton was daar net voorbijgereden. Ik heb de beslissing in een fractie van een seconde genomen. Ik wil bij dezen mijn excuses aanbieden aan de organisatie van de wedstrijd, de politie en mijn team Cannondale." 

Phinney excuseert zich op Twitter: