Phinney rijdt door sluitende slagbomen en wordt uit de koers gezet

So, I've been disqualified from the Tour of Britain for crossing a railway while the gates were coming down. — Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) 4 september 2017

I was alone in the caravan of team cars coming back from a mechanical with 40k to go. The peloton had already passed through moments before. — Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) 4 september 2017

I'd like to apologize to the race organization, the police and my team. It was a split second decision not to get left behind by the race. — Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) 4 september 2017