Phinney rijdt door sluitende slagbomen en wordt uit de koers gezet

Phinney geeft toe dat hij de wetten niet gerespecteerd heeft. "Ik was na een mechanisch probleem in mijn eentje aan het terugkeren tussen een karavaan van auto's toen de slagbomen aan een overweg dichtvielen. Het was zo'n 40 kilometer voor de finish", zegt Phinney op Twitter.
"Het peloton was daar net voorbijgereden. Ik heb de beslissing in een fractie van een seconde genomen. Ik wil bij dezen mijn excuses aanbieden aan de organisatie van de wedstrijd, de politie en mijn team Cannondale."
Phinney excuseert zich op Twitter:
So, I've been disqualified from the Tour of Britain for crossing a railway while the gates were coming down.— Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) 4 september 2017
I was alone in the caravan of team cars coming back from a mechanical with 40k to go. The peloton had already passed through moments before.— Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) 4 september 2017
I'd like to apologize to the race organization, the police and my team. It was a split second decision not to get left behind by the race.— Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) 4 september 2017
I'm bummed but have to respect the rules and the law. Thank you to all the fans for cheering for me the last 2 days! Sorry I can't continue.— Taylor Phinney (@taylorphinney) 4 september 2017