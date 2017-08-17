Kompany: "Fanatici, nazi's en bloeddorstige leiders op andere planeet zetten"

Vincent Kompany

do 17/08/2017 - 20:41 Bij een terreuraanslag in Barcelona zijn 13 mensen gestorven. De Spaanse voetbalstad kreunt dus ook onder de terreur. De voetbalwereld staat stil bij deze nieuwe ramp. Vincent Kompany stuurde een tweet met deze woorden: "We moeten een land creëren of een planeet zoeken waar fanatici, nazi's en bloeddorstige leiders elkaar kunnen ontmoeten."

Tweets van voetballers over de aanslag in Barcelona:

🙏🙏🙏 #NomoreTerrorism

