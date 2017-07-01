Pechdag voor Gallopin: val, inbraak en auto gestolen

za 01/07/2017 - 22:42 Tony Gallopin heeft een echte baaldag beleefd vandaag. De Fransman van Lotto-Soudal kwam niet alleen ten val in de openingstijdrit, eerder op de dag werd er ook ingebroken bij hem thuis waarbij zijn auto werd gestolen. "Een dag om snel te vergeten."

De pechdag samengevat in één Tweet

Vrouwlief Marion Rousse leeft mee

Een klein beetje goed nieuws

De val van Gallopin in de tijdrit

