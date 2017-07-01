Pechdag voor Gallopin: val, inbraak en auto gestolen

De pechdag samengevat in één Tweet
1ere journée sur @LeTour :— Gallopin Tony (@tonygallopin) 1 juli 2017
Commencé a 5h30 avec cambriolage maison + vol voiture!!
Finit sur chute vers 18h...
A oublier... 😫 https://t.co/1ow1AOVvpi
Vrouwlief Marion Rousse leeft mee
juste envie que cette journée se termine 😫😪— Marion Rousse (@Roussemarion) 1 juli 2017
Een klein beetje goed nieuws
Rien de très grave normalement ! La route continue... 😋 https://t.co/VCqBoczaap— Gallopin Tony (@tonygallopin) 1 juli 2017
#TDF2017 @tonygallopin hurt his ankle in a crash, but has no fractures. The injury will be treated tonight and he will try to start tomorrow pic.twitter.com/yOpMDohkAU— Lotto Soudal (@Lotto_Soudal) 1 juli 2017
De val van Gallopin in de tijdrit
