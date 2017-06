Peter Sagan heeft nieuw zegegebaar: "Let's dance!"

Someone’s got a new move… #celebration #TdS2017 What do you think of @petosagan new celebration? 🌈 pic.twitter.com/Ua2fkB4OyG

Thanks to my @BORAhansgrohe teammates for their great help today, to take my 14th stage victory at #TourdeSuisse. Let's dance!! https://t.co/LwiZD1Z9O5