Piqué op de schoolbanken in Harvard, samen met Katie Holmes

Gerard Piqué (2e van links), geflankeerd door CJ McCollum en Katie Holmes.

di 06/06/2017 - 15:53 Barcelona-verdediger Gerard Piqué heeft vorige week enkele dagen doorgebracht in Harvard om een opleiding te volgen. Daar verkeerde hij in goed gezelschap.

Veel voetballers kozen vorige week voor een weekje rust op een exotisch strand, maar Gerard Piqué vulde zijne vrije tijd op een andere manier in. Aan de prestigieuze Harvard-universiteit in Boston volgde hij de opleiding "The Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports".

Daarbij verkeerde de Barcelona-speler in goed gezelschap. Op de schoolbanken kwam hij onder meer actrice Katie Holmes en NBA-speler CJ McCollum tegen.

Piqué trapte ook een balletje met professor Anita Elberse, met wie hij ook op de foto ging samen met zijn partner, zangeres Shakira.

