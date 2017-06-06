Piqué op de schoolbanken in Harvard, samen met Katie Holmes

Veel voetballers kozen vorige week voor een weekje rust op een exotisch strand, maar Gerard Piqué vulde zijne vrije tijd op een andere manier in. Aan de prestigieuze Harvard-universiteit in Boston volgde hij de opleiding "The Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports".
Daarbij verkeerde de Barcelona-speler in goed gezelschap. Op de schoolbanken kwam hij onder meer actrice Katie Holmes en NBA-speler CJ McCollum tegen.
Piqué trapte ook een balletje met professor Anita Elberse, met wie hij ook op de foto ging samen met zijn partner, zangeres Shakira.
Today @HBSExecEd welcomes participants to campus for Professor @anitaelberse's The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program. This year @katieholmes212, @3gerardpique, @3jmccollum, @jamieheaslip, and Rashean Mathis share their perspectives with entertainment and sports executives from around the world! #BEMS #LifeatHBS
@3gerardpique, @3jmccollum, Rashean Mathis, @jamieheaslip, Allison Feaster, and @MICK sat down with their fellow program participants to talk about the unique relationships and opportunities for talent and industry executives. One of the best things about HBS Executive Education's The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program is the opportunity for talent and executives to learn together. #lifeathbs #BEMS