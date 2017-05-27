Alafaci zoekt Movistar-bus op en excuseert zich na drinkbus-incident

  • Alafaci viel Sutherland gisteren aan met een bidon.

za 27/05/2017 - 11:45 Voor de start van de 20e Giro-rit heeft Trek-renner Eugenio Alafaci het bijgelegd met Movistar-collega Rory Sutherland. Alafaci gooide gisteren in het heetst van de strijd een bidon naar Sutherland.

VIDEO: Alafaci gooit bidon naar Sutherland

Alafaci krijgt 200 Zwitserse frank boete

In de aanloop naar de slotklim gooide de Italiaan Alafaci gisteren een bidon naar Sutherland, omdat de Australiër hem de weg versperd had bij een inhaalmanoeuvre. 

In tegenstelling tot Moreno (die in de 1e week een handgemeen had met Rosa) werd Alafaci niet uit de Giro gezet. De Italiaan van Trek kreeg een boete van 200 Zwitserse frank, dat is het dubbele van de boete die Campenaerts opgelegd kreeg voor zijn blote borstkas met dateverzoek.

Alafaci zocht Sutherland vanmorgen op om zich te exuseren

Alafaci: "Het was een foute reactie van mij"