Alafaci zoekt Movistar-bus op en excuseert zich na drinkbus-incident

VIDEO: Alafaci gooit bidon naar Sutherland
Tempers rise in the peloton: Trek rider Alafaci throws water bottle at Movistar's Sutherland in a tense stage 19 #Giro100 pic.twitter.com/d8T5LJeohb— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) 26 mei 2017
Alafaci krijgt 200 Zwitserse frank boete
In de aanloop naar de slotklim gooide de Italiaan Alafaci gisteren een bidon naar Sutherland, omdat de Australiër hem de weg versperd had bij een inhaalmanoeuvre.
In tegenstelling tot Moreno (die in de 1e week een handgemeen had met Rosa) werd Alafaci niet uit de Giro gezet. De Italiaan van Trek kreeg een boete van 200 Zwitserse frank, dat is het dubbele van de boete die Campenaerts opgelegd kreeg voor zijn blote borstkas met dateverzoek.
Alafaci zocht Sutherland vanmorgen op om zich te exuseren
Apologies from Alafaci (Trek Segafredo) to Sutherland (Movistar) #Giro100 pic.twitter.com/acwsB9nLDO— Laura Meseguer (@Laura_Meseguer) 27 mei 2017
Alafaci: "Het was een foute reactie van mij"
1/3 I would like to apologise for throwing a bidon at a fellow rider. I am known as friendly & easygoing, but after falling yesterday…— eugenio alafaci (@EugenioAlafaci) 26 mei 2017
2/3 … I was riding today with painful road rash. When a dangerous maneouvre took place in front of me, I reacted badly.— eugenio alafaci (@EugenioAlafaci) 26 mei 2017
3/3 During the stage I apologised to the rider involved. I would like to do so again now to him, my team, the peloton & the Giro d'Italia.— eugenio alafaci (@EugenioAlafaci) 26 mei 2017