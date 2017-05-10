Terreinverzorger van Leicester City maait clublogo in middencirkel

  • De prachtige grasmat van Leicester City.

wo 10/05/2017 - 17:35 John Ledwidge, de terreinverzorger van Leicester City, kreeg vandaag een workshop om nieuwe technieken te leren. Blijkbaar heeft de man goed opgelet tijdens de cursus, want het resultaat is verbluffend.