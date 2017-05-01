Thank you for all your support! I am super happy with the victory @letourdeyorkshire. Thanks to my teammates and staff @teamdidata for their commitment. This win would not have been possible without them. Now I will take a little break, enjoy a couple of days at home with my family, and get ready for the next part of the season. #bicycleschangelives #Odile
Schattig: Odile Pauwels (1) schreeuwt papa naar de zege
ma 01/05/2017 - 08:46 Met de Ronde van Yorkshire heeft Serge Pauwels (33) eindelijk zijn eerste profzege te pakken. Zijn trouwste supporter zat thuis voor de buis. Pauwels' dochtertje Odile balde de vuist toen papa naar de zege reed in het noorden van Engeland.