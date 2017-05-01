Schattig: Odile Pauwels (1) schreeuwt papa naar de zege

ma 01/05/2017 - 08:46 Met de Ronde van Yorkshire heeft Serge Pauwels (33) eindelijk zijn eerste profzege te pakken. Zijn trouwste supporter zat thuis voor de buis. Pauwels' dochtertje Odile balde de vuist toen papa naar de zege reed in het noorden van Engeland.

