Schattig: Odile Pauwels (1) schreeuwt papa naar de zege

Bekijk Sportweekend van 30 april

Sportweekend brengt uitgebreid verslag uit van de topper Gent-Anderlecht. Voorts zien we Elise Mertens de WTA-finale in Istanbul verliezen, zien we Richie Porte winnen in Romandië en Maaseik winnen tegen Roeselare in het Volleybal. We gaan op bezoek in Lummen voor een verslag van de jumping en praten met de nieuwe Belgische bondscach Weinberg. Tot slot zijn er verslagen van de kampioenenmatch van Bayern München, de GP Formule 1 van Rusland, de bokskamp Joshua-Klitsjko, Everton-Chelsea en Tottenham-Arsenal.

