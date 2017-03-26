Ook wereldkampioen Nico Rosberg is vroeg uit de veren

  • De familie Rosberg kijkt Formule 1.

zo 26/03/2017 - 09:31 Nico Rosberg is gestopt met racen, maar niet met tweeten. Samen met zijn dochtertje en zijn vrouw keek hij naar de Grote Prijs van Australië. "Het kan wel eens een mooie strijd worden tussen Mercedes en Ferrari", voorspelt de regerende wereldkampioen Formule 1.