Hazard laat roos vereeuwigen op rechterarm: "Begin van een sleeve"

Jonge wielerfan uit Abu Dhabi gaat met Sporza-microfoon aan de haal

Stefaan Lammens is onze man in de Ronde van Abu Dhabi. Groot was zijn verbazing toen een jonge wielerfan de microfoon uit zijn handen trok en enkele vrienden vroeg hoe het met hen was.

