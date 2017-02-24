Hazard laat roos vereeuwigen op rechterarm: "Begin van een sleeve"

vr 24/02/2017 - 07:11 Voetballers en tatoeages, het is en blijft een goed huwelijk. Ook Chelsea-speler Eden Hazard liet zich verleiden. De Rode Duivel liet een roos vereeuwigen op zijn rechterarm en zat daarvoor bijna vier uur op de stoel. "Het begin van een volledige sleeve", lezen we op Instagram.